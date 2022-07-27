Corinthians arrives in Goinia with Fausto and 23 more related to face Atltico-GO

Corinthians arrived in Goiânia on Tuesday night, where they face Atlético-GO on Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil. For the match, coach Vítor Pereira already has his list of 24 athletes related – see how the arrival was with the support of the crowd in the video above.

The main novelty of the match is the presence of Fausto Vera. The Argentine was announced by the club this Tuesday, is already regularized at the IDB and is looking forward to making his debut for the club in the next few hours.

In addition, the presence of Cassio. The archer came with muscle discomfort and was even absent from the team in the last match, against Atlético-MG. According to the calculation of My Helmshirt 12 must be a starter against Atlético-GO.

The absence of the defender draws attention Robson Bamboo, which has lost space in the cast. Coach Vítor Pereira has opted for the young Robert Renan, from the Sub-20, whenever necessary.

It is important to remember that the defender Bruno Mendez cannot play for Corinthians in the Copa do Brasil. This is because the athlete has already played for Internacional and the regulation only allows participation by a single club.

Check out the complete list of Corinthians related

goalkeepers: Cássio, Carlos Miguel and Matheus Donelli;

Sides: Bruno Melo, Fábio Santos, Lucas Piton, Fagner and Rafael Ramos;

Defenders: Balbuena, Gil, Robert Renan and Raul Gustavo;

Midfielders: Fausto Vera, Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Roni, Willian, Adson, Maycon and Giuliano;

Attackers: Yuri Alberto, Róger Guedes, Giovane and Gustavo Mosquito.

