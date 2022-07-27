Corinthians closes the first round with two players in the Bola de Prata team

This Sunday, Corinthians beat Atlético Mineiro 2-1, in an exciting comeback in Belo Horizonte. Fábio Santos scored both goals in Timão’s triumph for the Brasileirão. In addition to the three points, the result resulted in the appointment of two representatives of the Parque São Jorge club for the selection of the ESPN Bola de Prata Sportingbet round.

The left-back, top scorer in the Brasileirão victory, received the highest score of the round: 7.19 and was for the first time among the best of the round in this season’s award. In addition to Fábio Santos, Vítor Pereira was also among those awarded as the best coach, the coach’s note was not revealed.

It was the third time that a Corinthians athlete was elected the best player of the round in this Brasileirão. Róger Guedes and Cássio have already received the nomination. The striker was chosen after scoring a hat-trick in a 3-0 victory against Avaí, at Neo Química Arena, still for Timão’s second game in the championship. The goalkeeper was named in the 1-1 draw in the classic Majestoso, also at the alvinegro stadium, in the seventh match of the tournament.

The selection of the round was formed with: Matheus Cavichioli (América-MG), Rodrigo Soares (Youth), Paulo Miranda (Youth), Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras) and Fábio Santos; Gabriel Menino (Palmeiras), Rodrigo Nestor (São Paulo), Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras) and Arrascaeta (Flamengo); Pedro (Flamengo) and Arias (Fluminense). Technician: Victor Pereira .

First round selection

The duel won by Corinthians marked the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship and the end of the first round of the national competition. Timão ended the first half of the tournament in second place in the table, with four points less than the leader, Palmeiras. The good performance yielded two athletes from the alvinegro club in the selection of the first round of the ESPN Bola de Prata Sportingbet competition.

Cássio and Du Queiroz were Timão’s representatives among those selected as the best in the first round. Palmeiras had four athletes among the best, Fluminense had two players, the same number as Atlético Mineiro; and Flamengo closed the 11 elected with one nominee. Abel Ferreira, palmeirense coach, was elected the best coach.

It is worth remembering that the chosen ones of the rounds are chosen from averages elaborated through the statistics of the players in each match of the Brasileirão. Finally, the lineup of the best of the first round was: cassioMarcos Rocha (Palmeiras), Gómez (Palmeiras), Murilo (Palmeiras) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético Mineiro); Du Queiroz, André (Fluminense), Gustavo Scarpa (Palmeiras) and Arrascaeta (Flamengo); Cano (Fluminense) and Hulk (Atlético Mineiro).

