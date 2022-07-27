Corinthians confirms midfielder’s return after spending time in Portugal

Corinthians officially announced the hiring of Gabi Morais on Tuesday night. The athlete arrives to reinforce the midfield of Arthur Elias’ team.

As usual, the announcement started with a joke with the right-back Katiuscia. The club posted a video of the athlete acting as if she had something to tell the crowd.

“Did you get information out there, Kati?”, wrote Corinthians on its official profile on twitter. It is worth remembering that the athlete’s appearances have been frequent to announce players, as she started a game of gossip with Faithful – see the post below.

About five minutes later, the club made a new post. This time, the video was a compilation of goals by Gabi Morais playing abroad. At the end, the athlete appears already wearing the Corinthians shirt and leaves a message for the fans.

“I’m back, Fiel! Go, Corinthians!”, he said briefly, already at Fazendinha.

The club’s hiring of the athlete had already been advanced by the My Timon. Gabi Morais, it is worth remembering, had a spell at Corinthians in 2016. She participated in 22 games and scored a goal with the Timão shirt. Before returning to the club, the athlete had spells at Sky Blue FC, from the United States, and Braga and Famalicão, both from Portugal.

Now, the athlete is available to Arthur Elias to reinforce the midfield in this second half. Until the end of the season, Corinthians still has the Brasileirão, Paulista and Libertadores disputes.

Check out Gabi Morais’ announcement videos

Six years after playing with us, she is back to join Brabas’ midfield! You are very welcome, @GabyMorais05 pic.twitter.com/Q4Avso5kDU — Corinthians Futebol Feminino (@SCCPutFeminino) July 26, 2022

