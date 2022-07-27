Corinthians defines Fausto Vera’s numbering; check out

The Corinthians not only announced and regularized midfielder Fausto Vera in the afternoon of this Tuesday, as defined the numbering of the player. According to game material released by the club, the Argentine will be Timão’s new number 33 shirt. This Wednesday, the team enters the field to face Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil.

Previously, defender João Victor wore the uniform with this number. The defender was sold to Benfica in early July and therefore his shirt became available.

Fausto Vera even had his first contact with the cast at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava and trained this afternoon, according to the photos released by Corinthians. The expectation now is for the player’s debut, which can be this Wednesday, if he meets the conditions and is the desire of coach Vítor Pereira.

Timão acquired 70% of the player’s economic rights, while the rest will go to Argentinos Juniors. The value of the sale is around 4.5 million dollars (about R$ 25 million), plus 1.5 million dollars in bonuses for meeting goals, as determined by the Sports Gazette.

Fausto Vera arrives at Corinthians as the 10th reinforcement for the season. Before, the team announced the signings of midfielder Paulinho, right-back Bruno Melo, defender Robson Bambu, goalkeeper Ivan (on loan to Zenit, from Russia), striker Júnior Moraes, midfielder Maycon, right-back Rafael Ramos, forward Yuri Alberto and Paraguayan defender Balbuena.

The Argentine midfielder stood out this 2022 season by scoring five goals and providing four assists. In all, for Argentinos Juniors, Fausto has 75 matches and nine nets balanced, in addition to the times he was a waiter.

This Wednesday, Timão visits Atlético-GO for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil. The game is scheduled to take place at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Antônio Accioly Stadium. The return takes place on the 17th, at Neo Química Arena.

