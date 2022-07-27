Corinthians ends the preparation against Atltico-GO with the presence of Vera; see possible team

Corinthians finalized this Tuesday its preparation to face Atlético-GO for the Copa do Brasil. At CT Joaquim Grava, the alvinegro cast trained in possession of the ball.

The big news of the day was the presence of Fausto Vera. Recently announced by Timão, the athlete participated in the activities normally and is available to the technical commission. He has already been regularized at the IDB and now awaits his debut for the club.

As usual, the afternoon’s work began with the classic warm-up. Then, the athletes were guided by Vítor Pereira in a work of possession of the ball in a reduced field.

After that, the Corinthians performed a training of finishing moves. Finally, the cast worked on offensive and defensive dead balls.

A possible Corinthians starting team has Cssio (Carlos Miguel), Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo, Lucas Piton, Cantillo, Du Queiroz, Maycon, Róger Guedes, Willian and Yuri Alberto.

Corinthians travels this Tuesday to Goiânia, where they enter the field on Wednesday. The team faces Atlético-GO in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil at 21:30, at Estádio Antônio Accioly.

