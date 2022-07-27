Corinthians idol detonates Oscar at Flamengo: ‘I would stay in China’

Flamengo is negotiating with midfielder Oscar, from Shanghai Port. The deal depends on the release of the Chinese club. The player’s staff is working for the athlete to be released to play at Rubro-Negro until the end of the season.

News this Tuesday (26) reports that Flamengo and Oscar are already agreed in terms of salaries as well as the duration of the contract. However, journalist Venê Casagrande revealed that the Chinese are playing hard to get the Oscars. That’s because the idea of ​​the Shanghai Port managers is to count on the Brazilian until the end of the contract and then have him as a manager.

On ESPN channel, former player and now commentator Zé Elias, said this Tuesday (26) that he doesn’t think it’s a good idea for the athlete. “If I am the Oscar, I stay in China. Come to reserve! I’m playing there, earning my salary, I’m not going to be exposed to a sequence on the bench here.”

Flamengo is still looking for two reinforcements in addition to Oscar

Flamengo is looking for two more reinforcements in the mid-year window. After bringing Vidal and Cebolinha, Rubro-Negro is also looking for a right-back and a midfielder. The Uruguayan Guillermo Varela is already on his way to Rio to sign with Mais Querido.

Regarding Wallace, Flamengo made a proposal of six million euros to buy 70% of the player’s economic rights. Udinese still hesitates to accept Rubro-Negro’s proposal.

