Corinthians increases ticket prices in 80% of Neo Qumica Arena sectors in Libertadores

Corinthians starts this Wednesday the sale of tickets for the duel with Flamengo, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores. The disclosure of the values ​​drew attention due to the increase in almost all sectors of the stadium in relation to the game against Boca Juniors, for the round of 16 of the same competition. There will only be 35 days between one match and another.

In the note released by the club this Tuesday, it was possible to see a change in the price of eight of the ten sectors of Neo Química Arena. The increases range from 20% to 76%. The biggest difference was applied in the Upper West Sector. In the match against Boca Juniors, tickets for this area cost R$ 255; now, against Flamengo, they will be sold at R$ 450 – check full table below.

The only sectors that did not have their high prices were the most popular of the alvinegra house. In the North, for organized fans, the value is R$ 50. In the South, on the opposite side, a decrease in face value: against Flamengo, tickets will be sold at R$ 140; against Boca, they were R$ 150. However, for Fiel Torcedor members there is no change. With the discount applied, tickets for both games cost R$38.

The new entry prices did not go unnoticed by Corinthians fans. This Tuesday, shortly after the announcement of the signing of Fausto Vera, many fans highlighted on social media that it seemed that the club had released the new reinforcement to “muffle” the disclosure of the sale of tickets for the game with Flamengo that had been made minutes before.

It is worth remembering that the price increase at the beginning of the Libertadores group stage led to a protest from the largest organized crowd. Gaviões distributed pamphlets around the Neo Química Arena, with strong complaints about the amounts charged in the South American competition.

Comparison between ticket prices for games against Boca Juniors and Flamengo at Neo Química Arena

Sector Boca Juniors (octave) Flemish (Wednesdays) Increase North BRL 50 BRL 50 0% South* BRL 38 BRL 38 0% Upper East BRL 165 BRL 200 21% East Lower Side BRL 195 BRL 240 23% Lower East Central BRL 225 BRL 280 24% Upper West BRL 255 BRL 450 76% Lower West Corner BRL 300 BRL 360 20% Lower West Side BRL 480 BRL 580 20% Lower West Central BRL 600 BRL 750 25% West Business BRL 750 BRL 1000 33%

* Loyal Fan discounted value applied. The face values, as mentioned in the text, are R$150, against Boca Juniors, and R$140, against Flamengo. The full charge is the same for the visiting sector, which is also in the South.

