Corinthians officially sign Fausto Vera

O Corinthians officially announced the signing of Fausto Vera, from Argentinos Juniors, on Tuesday afternoon. The steering wheel was in Brazil since Sunday to work out the last details. His contract runs until June 2026. last monday, the Argentine club had already confirmed the information.

In addition, the player was regularized by the CBF and had his name published in the Daily News Bulletin (BID). Thus, he can make his debut in the duel against Atlético-GO, this Wednesday, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, at the Antônio Accioly stadium.

“Very happy and happy to be joining Corinthians. I am very grateful to the fans, who, since the rumors began that I could arrive, gave me great support and were very important for my decision-making”, commented the athlete.

Timão acquired 70% of the player’s economic rights, while the rest will go to Argentinos Juniors. The value of the sale is around 4.5 million dollars (about R$ 25 million), plus 1.5 million dollars bonuses for meeting targets, as determined by the Sports Gazette.

Fausto Vera arrives at Corinthians as the 10th reinforcement for the season. Before, the team announced the signings of midfielder Paulinho, right-back Bruno Melo, defender Robson Bambu, goalkeeper Ivan (on loan to Zenit, from Russia), striker Júnior Moraes, midfielder Maycon, right-back Rafael Ramos, forward Yuri Alberto and Paraguayan defender Balbuena.

The Argentine midfielder stood out this 2022 season by scoring five goals and providing four assists. In all, for Argentinos Juniors, Fausto has 75 matches and nine nets balanced, in addition to the times he was a waiter.

On Wednesday, Timão visits the Atlético-GO for the quarter-finals of Brazil’s Cup. The game is scheduled to take place at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Antônio Accioly Stadium. The return takes place on the 17th, at Neo Química Arena.

