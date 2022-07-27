Corinthians visits Atltico-GO in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil; know everything

Just over 20 days after dispatching Santos, in its last appearance in the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians returns to the field for the competition this Wednesday. The opponent of the time is Atlético Goianiense, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the national competition.

The match, which takes place at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia, starts at 9:30 pm and will have the local team in control of the field. The return match, in turn, will take place at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, on August 17, also at 9:30 pm.

The holders

Vítor Pereira gained new options in relation to Corinthians’ last match, against Atlético Mineiro, for the Brazilian Championship: goalkeeper Cássio and midfielder Fausto Vera. The Argentinian, however, should start his new career at Timão’s reserve bench.

Thus, a probable lineup has: Cassio (Carlos Miguel); Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon; Róger Guedes, Willian and Yuri Alberto.

Arbitration

Marcelo de Lima Henrique was selected to lead the refereeing team in tonight’s game. The referee will be assisted by Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira at the flags. The fourth referee will be Eduardo Tomaz de Aquino Valadão, while video refereeing will be done by Adriano Milcvski.

Streaming

The match will be shown triple, on open and closed TV – by Grupo Globo. It will be televised free of charge by Globo Network; fur Premierewhich works in the format pay per view,; and fur SportTVsubscription channel.

There is also the possibility of following the game in real time. My Helm. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8:30 pm, and fans have access to all the match information.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 27 July,

Wed, 21:30 Atlético-GO x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 30 July,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Botafogo

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 02 Aug,

Tue, 21:30 Corinthians vs Flamengo

Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV Liberators 06 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Avai vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 09 Aug,

Tue, 21:30 Flamengo x Corinthians

Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV Liberators 13 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 17 Aug,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Atletico GO

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 20 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Fortaleza x Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 27 Aug,

Sat, 20:30 Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 04 Sep,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians x Internacional

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian

