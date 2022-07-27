Corinthians visits Atltico-GO in the first leg of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil; know everything

Just over 20 days after dispatching Santos, in its last appearance in the Copa do Brasil, Corinthians returns to the field for the competition this Wednesday. The opponent of the time is Atlético Goianiense, for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the national competition.
The match, which takes place at Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia, starts at 9:30 pm and will have the local team in control of the field. The return match, in turn, will take place at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, on August 17, also at 9:30 pm.
So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the My Helm detailed the match below. Check out!
The holders
Vítor Pereira gained new options in relation to Corinthians’ last match, against Atlético Mineiro, for the Brazilian Championship: goalkeeper Cássio and midfielder Fausto Vera. The Argentinian, however, should start his new career at Timão’s reserve bench.
Thus, a probable lineup has: Cassio (Carlos Miguel); Fagner, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Maycon; Róger Guedes, Willian and Yuri Alberto.
Arbitration
Marcelo de Lima Henrique was selected to lead the refereeing team in tonight’s game. The referee will be assisted by Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa and Nailton Junior de Sousa Oliveira at the flags. The fourth referee will be Eduardo Tomaz de Aquino Valadão, while video refereeing will be done by Adriano Milcvski.
Streaming
The match will be shown triple, on open and closed TV – by Grupo Globo. It will be televised free of charge by Globo Network; fur Premierewhich works in the format pay per view,; and fur SportTVsubscription channel.
There is also the possibility of following the game in real time. My Helm. Here, play by play starts an hour before the ball rolls, at 8:30 pm, and fans have access to all the match information.
Check out the upcoming Corinthians games
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|27 July,
Wed, 21:30
|Atlético-GO x Corinthians
Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV
|Brazil’s Cup
|30 July,
Sat, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Botafogo
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|02 Aug,
Tue, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Flamengo
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV
|Liberators
|06 Aug,
Sat, 19:00
|Avai vs Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|09 Aug,
Tue, 21:30
|Flamengo x Corinthians
Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV
|Liberators
|13 Aug,
Sat, 19:00
|Corinthians vs Palmeiras
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|17 Aug,
Wed, 21:30
|Corinthians vs Atletico GO
Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV
|Brazil’s Cup
|20 Aug,
Sat, 19:00
|Fortaleza x Corinthians
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|27 Aug,
Sat, 20:30
|Corinthians vs Red Bull Bragantino
Broadcast: Premiere
|Brazilian
|04 Sep,
Sun, 4:00 pm
|Corinthians x Internacional
Broadcast: Globo and Premiere
|Brazilian
See more at: Corinthians x Atltico-GO and Copa do Brasil.