Covid-19 CPI Summit asks for investigation of Lindôra Araújo for malfeasance

Senators speak of an attempt to ‘shield’ the federal government after the deputy attorney general’s demonstration for the shelving of investigations against Bolsonaro and members of the government

Reproduction / TV Justice

Deputy Attorney General spoke out for the filing of actions involving President Jair Bolsonaro and members of the government



Members of the Senators’ Summit Covid-19 CPI filed an action in the Federal Court of Justice (STF) to open an investigation against the deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindora Araújofor the alleged crime of prevarication. The document delivered this Tuesday, 26, speaks of inertia by the attorney general, Augusto Arasas well as its “iron foreheads”, in the face of “such serious facts and overwhelming evidence of the commission of crimes” in the pandemic by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and other government officials. “In other words, it does not seem to carry out its functions with zeal, and there is, apparently, negligence in the exercise of its constitutional function, solely for the satisfaction of personal interest”, highlights the text. The action was delivered the day after the deputy prosecutor declared herself in favor of shelving seven of the 10 preliminary investigations involving the President of the Republic, ministers and former ministers of the federal government, opened based on the conclusions obtained by the CPI.

The document is signed by senators Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), Humberto Costa (PT-PE), Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-CE), Fabiano Contarato (PT -ES) and Otto Alencar (PSD-BA). They mention the political nature of the actions of the attorney general and his colleagues, talking about “shielding” the federal government and the omission of magistrates in search of returns or personal advantages. “Sneaky conduct, always buying time to file it later, without ever having even opened an investigation, must be fought,” the text says. In addition to requesting the investigation against Lindôra Araújo for the manifestation of shelving, the parliamentarians also request that the action be sent to the Superior Council of the Federal Public Ministry, that the preliminary investigations not be filed and that a manifestation of Augusto Aras be determined on the topics investigated in the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI), “in order to prevent the performance of its figurehead in the aforementioned investigations”. This Tuesday, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) published a note reinforcing the technical and reasoned nature of the statements issued, which includes the positions for the archiving of investigations based on the CPI of Covid-19. In the text, the body states that the demonstrations follow legal requirements and meet specific rules of criminal law, citing diligence and hearing of witnesses as examples of action in recent months.