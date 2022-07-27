Covid-19 kills three times more children than preventable diseases

Covid-19 has already killed more children, aged 6 months to 3 years, than vaccine-preventable diseases already killed in a decade. According to data from the Observatório de Saúde na Infância, from Fundação Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz/Unifase), the new coronavirus recorded more than triple the number of deaths in this group than pathologies such as measles and hepatitis B recorded over the last ten years in Brazil. The survey was published on Monday, 25th, on the institution’s website.

The study was based on the Mortality Information System (SIM), developed by the Ministry of Health (MS), and takes into account the impact of Covid on 2020 is at 2021 in children of this age group.

For the analysis, the Brazilian List of Avoidable Deaths for children under 5 was considered. That is, deaths that were caused by pathologies that can be prevented through immunization.

The diseases analyzed were: neurotuberculosis, miliary tuberculosis, neonatal tetanus, tetanus, diphtheria, whooping cough, polio, measles, rubella, hepatitis B, mumps, congenital rubella, congenital viral hepatitis and meningococcal meningitis type B.

Soon after, a survey was carried out on the number of deaths from the new coronavirus that occurred with children aged 6 months to 3 years between 2020 and 2021.

During this period, Brazil registered 144 deaths of children aged 6 months to 3 years as a result of preventable diseases. Covid-19, in a period of two years, killed 539 children in this age group – more than triple.

The Ministry of Health recommended, just this month, the start of vaccination against Covid-19 in children aged 3 and 4 years old – using the CoronaVac immunizer. Until then, this audience was not being contemplated.

The agency’s initial recommendation was for states to start the campaign using doses in stock, a measure that was adopted by cities like Fortaleza. However, some capitals in Brazil have not yet managed to start vaccinating children in this age group or carry out action only in a part of them.

According to a survey carried out by the G1 news portal, released last Saturday, 23, cuiabá, Maceió and Teresina are the only capitals in Brazil that have not started vaccinating 3- and 4-year-olds against Covid-19. Some cities, such as Brasília and Pernambuco, are only vaccinating 4-year-olds because they do not have enough doses.

This is because the Butantan Institute, which manufactures CoronaVac in Brazil, stopped producing the vaccine. The suspension was announced this month and, according to a note issued by the agency, it occurred due to lack of demand, since the MS did not make new purchase orders.

