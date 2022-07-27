Cristiano Ronaldo’s new mansion will be the most expensive in Portugal; see the project – Casa Vogue

+



Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo spent R$ 47 million to buy the most expensive apartment in Lisbon. Now, the athlete is committed to the construction of his newest mansion: a house on a plot of almost 9 thousand m² in the luxurious district of Cascais, in Quinta da Marinha. With imposing dimensions, the property, which is already under construction, will be the most expensive in Portugal when it is completed.

READ MORE

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new mansion will be the most expensive in Portugal; see the project (Photo: Disclosure)

According to the Portuguese magazine Saturdaythe player’s new dream should be ready in 2023 and so far has cost around 20 million euros (approximately R$110 million), a figure that in itself already positions the house as the most expensive in the country.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new mansion will be the most expensive in Portugal; see the project (Photo: Disclosure)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new mansion will be the most expensive in Portugal; see the project (Photo: Disclosure)

The exorbitant value can be explained: the house, designed by architect Vitor Vitorino, will have 900 m² of built area and will have four suites, swimming pool, spa, cinema room, soccer field and a garage for no less than 30 cars.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new mansion will be the most expensive in Portugal; see the project (Photo: Disclosure)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s new mansion will be the most expensive in Portugal; see the project (Photo: Disclosure)

Read more

The new mansion will be the future home not only of the star, but also of his entire family: Georgina Rodríguez and her children Bella Esmeralda, almost three months old, Alana Martina, four years old, Eva and Mateo, also four years old, and Cristianinho, 11