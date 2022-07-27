Cristina Padiglione recalls one of Daniella Perez’s last interviews – 07/27/2022

Murdered by Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz on December 28, 1992, Daniella Perez gave one of her last interviews to journalist Cristina Padiglione earlier that month. Commentator for “Splash Vê TV”, the columnist witnessed the last moments of a rising star, whose tragic death portrayed in the documentary series “Brutal Pact”, from HBO.

The conversation between the two took place at Tycoon, a studio prior to the construction of Projac, where the soap opera was recorded. According to Padi, the safety of artists was, at that time, “much more vulnerable” than it is today.

There wasn’t a super security apparatus in the studios. […], once inside the studio, there were no Globo advisors chasing you to see what you were going to do or not. I had my name authorized on the door and I turned inside.

The commentator recalled the passage of the HBO documentary “Brutal Pact”, which shows Daniella at the door of the Tycoon on the day of her murder talking to fans who wanted to take a picture with her.

“It wasn’t a matter of [segurança da] Globo, it was a matter of the world, which worked in another way”.

Padi recalls that she had a “chair tea” from Yasmin’s interpreter, who tried to lose her, but finally attended to her. It would be the journalist’s third and final meeting with the actress of “De Corpo e Alma”.

“I interviewed Daniella the first week of December on Tycoon […]near the post where it was surrendered by Guilherme de Padua […] It was a bit of a lazy interview, but she ended up talking about future plans that would never happen.”

In the conversation with Marcelle Carvalho and Aline Ramos, Padiglione stressed that the news of Daniella’s death shocked Brazil.

Everyone remembers where they were when they heard the news […] I had an interview that apparently was no big deal and that at that moment turned into a moving affair: the child she wanted to have, the show she was rehearsing…

After what happened, Padi says that TV Globo ended up changing some rules, not just safety.

“In addition to the author, there was always a supervisor who knew what would happen in the soap opera after Gloria Perez [mãe de Daniella e autora da novela] needed to get away. Gilberto Braga took over ‘De Corpo e Alma’ for a short period, because she came back very quickly to get out of the bottom of the well, as she says”.

In addition, the station changed the rules on the casting of children of authors and directors for soap operas commanded by them but, as Padi herself emphasizes, the rule did not last long.