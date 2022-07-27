Cuca resumes Atlético-MG, evaluates squad as stronger and does the math for Galo to be champion | athletic-mg

Seven months after leaving Atlético-MG, Cuca is back. Called to “put the team back on track”, the Triplete Alvinegro champion in 2021 (Mineiro, Copa do Brasil and Brasileiro), was presented this Tuesday. The challenges are clear: the search for the Brasileirão championship and reconquest of Libertadores. For that, you will have a strongest squad, assessment made by the coach himself when reassuming the post.

“We have a shift ahead of us, there are 19 games in the Brazilian, and God willing, five more in the Libertadores in practically 100 days. Our squad is even stronger numerically and technically than it was last year.”

– Now it’s work, there’s no other ingredient other than work, sacrifice, giving the most in each training, to be able to put it into practice in games. Having the opportunities that everyone will have, will depend on the performance of each one to self-climb – points out Cuca.

1 of 5 Cuca returns to Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Cuca returns to Atlético-MG — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

The new faces are Jemerson, Otávio, Guilherme Castilho, Rubens, Ademir, Fábio Gomes, Pedrinho, Pavón and Alan Kardec.

– I have an idea (to make a team), a very large knowledge of the group. I don’t know half a dozen that arrived, but the vast majority we know.

2 of 5 Cuca and Rodrigo Caetano at Atlético’s presentation — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG Cuca and Rodrigo Caetano at Atlético’s presentation — Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético-MG

In the Brazilian, Atlético closed the first round in fourth place, seven points behind leader Palmeiras. Cuca already has the bills for the second round, projecting the fight for the cup. But it also weighs.

– Must win at least 15 matches. At least. It’s 45 points, together with 32, it would be 77. And still hoping, in the case of Palmeiras, not to score 78. He has 39, not to score more 39. Everything is a number. Easy to speak. “Let’s win 15 games, cool!” There are 19 (games). It’s not like this. How do we calculate now, which is no longer the beginning of the championship: game by game. There Sunday against Internacional. It’s the calculation we have, to look for the best there against Internacional.

“I couldn’t deny it”

Last December, after conquering everything he played in Brazilian football in 2021, Cuca chose to leave Atlético to take care of private matters, such as a social project in Curitiba. The Rooster sought Argentine Antonio Mohamed. El Turco won the Mineiro and the Brazilian Supercup. But the team did not gear up afterwards. He was fired. The board went after Cuca.

4 out of 5 Cuca champion in 2021 with Atlético-MG — Photo: Agência i7/ Mineirão Cuca champion in 2021 with Atlético-MG — Photo: Agência i7/ Mineirão

The technician revealed that the His history at the club was decisive for his return and who doesn’t think about a long-term project, but about what should be done this year.

– I received a call from the directors and I couldn’t deny it. If I said “no” at a time when Atlético needed me, I think it wouldn’t be fair to what they’ve done so much for me, not only the directors, but especially Clube Atlético Mineiro throughout my career. I come to contribute in the best way. It’s not next year, it’s in those three and a half months left to finish the year.

Cuca’s debut will be this Sunday, at 4 pm, against Internacional, in Beira-Rio, for the 20th round of the Brazilian Championship.

