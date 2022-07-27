Cuca returns to Atlético-MG for fear of reliving frustration at Palmeiras

Cuca re-introduced himself today (26) to Atlético-MG as unanimously in Belo Horizonte. After half a year off, he returns to the club where he was champion of the Brasileirão and the Copa do Brasil. The story is so similar to the one he himself lived in Palmeiras in 2017 that even he himself is afraid of the situation repeating itself in 2022.

The return was the subject of conversations between the coach, his coaching staff and the Galo board. In their understanding after this conversation, the situation today is different from what happened five years ago. This was one of the big questions when Rodrigo Caetano made the call, in addition to the coach’s dream of taking over the selection.

In 2016, Cuca was champion of the Brasileirão with Palmeiras and asked to leave due to personal problems at the end of the season. Same thing he did in 2021, for less than a year later come back. In 2017, he was not successful, he left before the end of the season and saw Alberto Valentim be runner-up. Now, in 2022, he tries to do it differently.

Despite wanting to change, in the speech, there are many similarities. In his two return press conferences, he himself makes a point of pointing out that he received a call after leaving for personal reasons. In both press conferences, he mentions that it is very difficult to repeat the previous success and tries to take the weight that he himself put on his shoulders when he said in 2016 that Palmeiras would be champion.

Cuca likes to bring some athletes he trusts when he arrives at a club, but this time he may encounter difficulties, as Atlético-MG already had a strong performance in the transfer window with expensive and heavy signings.

His great challenge is to make the star team work in the expectation that the fans created to continue the winning streak started last year, without being able to count on a Hulk as inspired as in the past. As if that were not enough, there is another element of pressure.

He himself tries to hide it, but he also works with the idea that doing well in these six months is essential to have his name remembered in the succession of Tite in the Brazilian team. Not to mention the big problem that is having been convicted of sexual violence against a 13-year-old girl.

