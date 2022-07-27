Cuca reveals how many wins he calculates that Atlético-MG needs to be champion of the Brazilian and is direct about ‘television project’ in 2023

Atlético-MG: Cuca arrives to take over for AntonioTurkish” Mohamed and signed a contract until December of this year

This Tuesday (26th), the Atlético-MG officially introduced the technician cucawho took over the team again after the dismissal of Antonio “Turkish” Mohamed.

The champion of the Brazilian and the 2021 Copa do Brasil signed with Galo until December of this year and gave his first press conference this Tuesday, in the CT of the alvinegra team.

Thinking of a “phenomenon start” in Serie A, he has already made a prediction of how many games the team will need to win to win the national tournament again.

“We have to earn at least 15 of 19 matches, get close to the 77 points, and cheer for the palm trees do not do 78. Palmeiras cannot score another 39 (points)”, he said.

“It’s all numbers. But it’s easy to say: ‘We’re going to win 15 games out of 19’. It’s not like that (laughs). So, the calculation is now just one: game by game, Sunday against Inter. This is the calculation we have. We have to look for the best we have against Inter,” he said.

Cuca was also direct when asked if he intends to assume the Brazilian Team in 2023, after Tite leaves office.

According to the coach, this is not his focus at the moment, but fighting for the titles of the Brazilian and CONMEBOL Libertadores in the next three and a half months.

“This is an interesting and also a delicate topic. We have a coach (in the Brazilian team), who I hope God can lead us to win the World Cup, is managing the team very well. The post of coach of the national team is given to anyone one who has the best performance, for the one who has a great moment, the one who has the achievements. That’s what the Brazilian coach seeks, without targeting a team”, he pointed out.

“The future is set. The guy who is doing well, who does a great job, who has achievements, when the opportunity opens up, he has the opportunity to show his work in a national team. This is the thinking of Cuca and the other coaches”, he continued. .

“I, in particular, am not obsessed with taking on a national team. I did not come to Galo for a ‘Brazilian team project’. I came to Galo with a project to play in the 2nd round (of the Brazilian) and play Libertadores. It is something that I come 100% focused on. “, he assured.

“But one thing influences the other. If the year ends and we are doing very well, your name grows (among those listed). If it ends badly, the name decreases. This is natural in our life, this competition we have with other coaches. “, he added.

Cuca’s debut for Galo will be this Sunday (31), at 4 pm (GMT), against Internacional, in Beira-Rio, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão.