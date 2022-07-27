Dani Calabresa ends fixed contract with Globo after 7 years

Comedian Dani Calabresa no longer has a fixed contract with TV Globo after seven years working at the station. She commented on the topic for the column during the launch of the film “O Palestrante”, in Rio, in which she plays with her friends Fábio Porchat and Paulo Vieira.

“Now I work with a contract by work. It’s cool, because I love working at Globo, but we have so many other opportunities”, he analyzed. The actress also indicated that the decision was in agreement with the network.

Featured in “CAT”, part of “BBB 22”, Dani had a fixed agreement with the station since 2015. “I want to go back to ‘BBB 23’. I loved doing the program. I cried every time I was eliminated, we clings”.

Dani also highlights the strength of streaming platforms, which can enable partnerships with friends who are working on other projects.

“This model contract [por obra] allows different partnerships, allows the artist to vary. I think it’s modern. Maybe a year from now I’ll be crying under the bridge,” he jokes.

In the conversation, the comedian also told about the end of the program “Dani-se”, shown on GNT after two seasons.

“It was a comedy show made for a non-humor channel. I was already happy that it lasted two seasons, it was a success, but it wasn’t the audience and I didn’t expect it to continue.”

The column contacted Globo, which has not yet commented. The text will be updated with the answer.