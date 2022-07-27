Daniella Perez’s killer had the right to oblivion denied by the STJ

Pact Brutal, HBO’s new documentary series, which revisits the events related to the death of Daniella Perez, has instilled the public’s curiosity about the case and its characters – among them Paula Thomaz.

Sentenced to 18 years and six months in prison for being considered an accomplice of Guilherme de Pádua, she spent six years in prison and received parole in 1999. She graduated in law during prison, married a lawyer and, today, signs as Paula Nogueira fish In 2013, she appealed to the Superior Court of Justice to no longer be linked to the dark past, based on the right to be forgotten.

Paula’s objective was to prevent a publication by Istoé about her life in freedom. The 3rd Panel of the STJ, however, denied the request. The rapporteur of the case, Minister Ricardo Villas Bôas claimed that it would be the “erasure of a significant section not only of the history of famous crimes that make up the collective memory, but also of concealment of a remarkable fact for the aforementioned legislative evolution”.

On the occasion, the magistrate also considered that there can be no concealment of important facts for the legislative evolution of this issue of the right to be forgotten.