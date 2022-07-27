Danilo Gentili loses his line and declares himself to be the famous SBT: ‘Be yours’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 10 seconds ago Entertainment Comments Off on Danilo Gentili loses his line and declares himself to be the famous SBT: ‘Be yours’ 0 Views

Danilo Gentili was all praise for a famous SBT

Danilo Gentili became one of the greats of the SBT and living proof of this is that he managed to consolidate himself in the station’s programming, commanding the The Night. Because of the work in front of the program, the presenter was honored during the Press Trophy by taking home some prizes.

In fact, when he came face to face with Silvio Santos, Danilo Gentili couldn’t stand it and melted in praise of the businessman. “I’ve never kissed your ass, but I’m going to do it today. I’m a big fan of yours, I take your side and I get nervous, so I never know if I’m going to ask for an autograph or if I’m going to get fired.”

“You better just ask for the autograph and take both trophies. Do you know how much each trophy like this costs? Feel the weight. They sell by weight. It’s not about the trophy, it’s not how many kilos each trophy weighs”, fired Silvio Santos. “I want to thank you a lot when I was a child I watched SBT”, continued Danilo Gentili next to his boss.

He ended up thanking the businessman for having created SBT, as he was happy in childhood honoring the station and continues to be now that he works on the channel. Danilo Gentili continued talking about how happy and fulfilled he is at the company and denied in front of Silvio Santos that he is interested in going to Globo.

“I also thank the public that even if sometimes with a lot of stick, they keep putting us in the first place, they keep watching us. And I thank God a lot for Silvio Santos, for the people who work at SBT, for the people who work with me and for the public. Thank you very much”, fired Danilo Gentili at the awards.

Danilo Gentili (Photo: Lourival Ribeiro/SBT)

Danilo Gentili for the program, assumes the truth about the boy and exposes what he feels: “He is”

Danilo Gentili speaks out about Leo Lins and defends

Danilo Gentili comes out in defense of Léo Lins days after dismissal, says he feels proud and talks about censorship

Danilo Gentili (Reproduction)

“I will suggest”, Danilo Gentili scandalizes and exposes intimate surgery at SBT: “It increases the size”

Danilo Gentili melted in praise for Silvio Santos, his boss at SBT (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)
Danilo Gentili melted in praise for Silvio Santos, his boss at SBT (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

YOUTUBE VIDEO: Fátima Bernardes exposes William Bonner and reveals heartache

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Paul Sorvino, from ‘Goodfellas’, dies at 83

Actor Paul Sorvino died this Monday (25) of “natural causes”, according to his wife. Photo: …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved