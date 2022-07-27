Danilo Gentili loses his line and declares himself to be the famous SBT: ‘Be yours’

Danilo Gentili was all praise for a famous SBT

Danilo Gentili became one of the greats of the SBT and living proof of this is that he managed to consolidate himself in the station’s programming, commanding the The Night. Because of the work in front of the program, the presenter was honored during the Press Trophy by taking home some prizes.

In fact, when he came face to face with Silvio Santos, Danilo Gentili couldn’t stand it and melted in praise of the businessman. “I’ve never kissed your ass, but I’m going to do it today. I’m a big fan of yours, I take your side and I get nervous, so I never know if I’m going to ask for an autograph or if I’m going to get fired.”

“You better just ask for the autograph and take both trophies. Do you know how much each trophy like this costs? Feel the weight. They sell by weight. It’s not about the trophy, it’s not how many kilos each trophy weighs”, fired Silvio Santos. “I want to thank you a lot when I was a child I watched SBT”, continued Danilo Gentili next to his boss.

He ended up thanking the businessman for having created SBT, as he was happy in childhood honoring the station and continues to be now that he works on the channel. Danilo Gentili continued talking about how happy and fulfilled he is at the company and denied in front of Silvio Santos that he is interested in going to Globo.

“I also thank the public that even if sometimes with a lot of stick, they keep putting us in the first place, they keep watching us. And I thank God a lot for Silvio Santos, for the people who work at SBT, for the people who work with me and for the public. Thank you very much”, fired Danilo Gentili at the awards.

