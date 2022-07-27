Daredevil and Spider-Man will lead the urban core of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, says Kevin Feige

Will the reunion come?

the panel of Marvel at San Diego Comic-Conwhich took place last Saturday (23), left fans excited about the future of MCU. And in addition to the advertisements Phase 5 and gives Phase 6, Kevin Feigethe studio’s president, also took the opportunity to tell another news after the event: the demolisher it’s the Spider man will be the leaders of the urban nucleus of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview with MTV News, Feige briefly discussed the different cores of the Marvel universe in theaters. In addition to citing the supernatural side, for example, which has the Doctor Strange and, in the future, with bladethe president also stated that the urban nucleus will be commanded by Amigão da Vizinhança e o Demolidor, who will win his own series in the Disney+with Charlie Cox reprising the role.

Feige was succinct when he said:

“We have the urban core with the Daredevil announcement and of course Spider-Man is also part of the street superheroes.”

After starring in three seasons of the original series NetflixCox’s Daredevil made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Return Home. Since then, there has been a lot of speculation about a possible Man Without Fear solo series on Disney+, which was soon confirmed once and for all during the 2022 SDCC announcements.

But before debuting in Daredevil: Born Again (Daredevil: Born Againin free translation), his own series that will have 18 episodes, Daredevil will also appear in She-Hulk. With Feige’s statement, fans can also imagine a possible reunion between the Matt Murdock and Peter parker to solve urban crime and more threats.

Also enjoy: