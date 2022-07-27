Datafolha: Among young people in capitals, Lula goes to 51% and Bolsonaro gets 20%

Datafolha research released this Wednesday, 27th, shows that former president Lula (PT) leads the electoral race among teenagers and young people from 12 capitals.

According to the survey, in the segment, the PT sums up 51% of the voting intentions, and is followed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), with 20%, and by Ciro Gomes (PDT), with 12%.

To arrive at the results, the institute interviewed 935 voters between the ages of 16 and 29, on July 20 and 21, in São Paulo, Rio, Belo Horizonte, Salvador, Fortaleza, Recife, Porto Alegre, Curitiba, Goiânia, Brasília, Manaus and Bethlehem. The margin of error is plus or minus three points, and the work is registered with the Superior Electoral Court under number 05688/2022.

In the sequence, André Janones (Avante) has 2%, Simone Tebet (MDB), Vera Lúcia (PSTU), Pablo Marçal (Pros), Leonardo Péricles (UP) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) add up to 1%. Eymael (DC), Luciano Bivar (UB), General Santos Cruz (Podemos) and Felipe D’Ávila (Novo) do not score.

In the spontaneous survey, when the interviewee is asked about their preference without having a list of candidates at hand, the PT reaches 41%, the ex-captain, 17%, and Ciro, 3%.

At the second roundaccording to Datafolha, Lula would have 61% of the votes of young people against 27% for Bolsonaro.