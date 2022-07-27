David can be single in an atypical ending

The soap opera Beyond the Illusion may have created a sure bridge to shocking events in its final stretch and, perhaps, the shuffling of cards in the previous chapters was written in detail so that some protagonists face atypical destinations, as is the case with David (Rafael Vitti), who after suffering multiple times for love, can choose solitude to explore the world aboard his undisputed talent as a magician.

From the first chapter of the six o’clock soap opera, Davi already showed his intense passion for street art and gave signs of his desires related to a free life, without formal labels. His profile has been drastically modified since the day he assumed the identity of Rafael, and not even the sweet moments with Isadora (Larissa Manoela) guaranteed as much adrenaline in his body as his triumphs in illusionism, which is why the character can engage another motivation. main until the last scenes.

The love between Davi and Isadora is undeniable, but both can choose different paths. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

This does not mean that the romance between Davi and Isadora will be discarded, after all they love each other and need to enjoy the love they fought so hard to defend, but each one can follow a personal path for a certain period, taking into account that Isadora has the dream of becoming a great stylist and Davi intends to prove his innocence to finally pursue a career as a magician, preferably alongside his great love.

The “however” must revolve around a possible definitive separation between the protagonists, but this extreme conduct, despite probably having been put on the agenda in the script meetings, would hardly be included in the official edition of the soap opera, even more with the possibility of viewers’ rejection. The outcome of Beyond the Illusion should present the traditional “happily ever after”, but it doesn’t hurt to imagine an alternative ending. What do you think?