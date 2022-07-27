Defender of Heroes will have many appearances and new characters

We will see many characters from the comics!

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, the new series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+, has been catching the attention of fans. After breaking the internet when the first trailer for the series was released, especially because of the memes involving the quality of the CGI, the second trailer arrived with a brief appearance by Daredevil. And he should be just one of the many cameos we’ll see on the show.

In an interview for the deadline during San Diego Comic-Con, screenwriter Jessica Gaotalked about how the powerful She-Hulk series will feature many new characters — such as the infamous Frog-Man.

“We have a lot of fun, a lot of cameos and a lot of characters that have never existed in the MCU before but that we are bringing from the comics,” explained.

Gao continued, extolling the way the series should stand out among Marvel’s projects:

“And what I’m most excited about about it is really having the time and space to explore She-Hulk in full, because with Marvel movies, it’s always these grandiose events. [Como por exemplo] the universe is ending, half of the people are ceasing to exist. And we never really took the time to explore who these people are and what their ordinary lives are like. And what’s really cool about it is that we had the time and space to do that.”

With Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulkthe series will also feature the presence of Hulkheroine’s cousin, Wongthe current Sorcerer Supreme of the MCU, and the villains titania and Abominable.

So, excited for the series?

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes will have nine episodes and premiere day august 17only on Disney+.

