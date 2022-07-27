Defender Renan’s car accumulates 24 fines in less than a year; 18 are for speeding | Bragantino

Defender Renan’s car, which killed a motorcyclist who was hit by a car, accumulates 24 traffic tickets in less than a year. Only for speeding are 18 infractions. Added together, the value of the fines exceeds R$ 8 thousand.

The information is part of a report from the State Department of Transit (Detran), obtained by ge.globo, and includes the fines from October 2021 to July this year.

Despite the infractions applied to the Bragantino defender’s car, it is not possible to know whether Renan or another driver was driving the car.

In addition to the 18 fines for speeding, they are for running a red light and failing to comply with the rotation in São Paulo. The other two fines are those imposed on the day of the accident that killed a motorcyclist, for driving without a license and another for refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

1 of 4 Bragantino defender Renan is involved in a fatal accident — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda Defender Renan, from Bragantino, is involved in a fatal accident — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda

Renan, who was managed by Palmeiras to Bragantino, is free for manslaughter in the direction of a motor vehicle – when there is no intention to kill – with the aggravating factors of driving under the influence of alcohol and not being licensed to drive. The sentence for him can reach ten years.

The player left prison last Saturday after undergoing a custody hearing. In addition to the bail bond of R$ 242 thousand, which corresponds to almost three salaries of the player, the Justice established that he must appear in all acts of the process.

He was also banned from going to bars and concert halls, in addition to having to hand over his passport to the Federal Police.

Renan’s loan contract with Massa Bruta would continue until the end of the season, but the club has already decided that it will terminate. The defender belongs to Palmeiras, with whom he has a bond until 2025.

Renan’s defense informed that the player will provide assistance to the victim’s relatives and is available to the authorities.

2 of 4 Defender Renan is taken to jail in Piracaia — Photo: Jornal Mais Bragança Defender Renan is taken to jail in Piracaia — Photo: Jornal Mais Bragança

Renan was arrested by the Civil Police after being involved in a fatal traffic accident on the morning of this Friday, 22, in Bragança Paulista.

The State Highway Police reported that the defender did not have a definitive driver’s license and that his driving license was suspended.

3 of 4 Defender Renan on arrival at the police station — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda Defender Renan on arrival at the police station — Photo: Lucas Rangel/TV Vanguarda

Police officers who attended the incident said the defender had an ethyl odor, but refused to take a breathalyzer test. At the police station, the player also refused to undergo the blood test and remained silent. Therefore, drunkenness behind the wheel was not proven, only the ingestion of alcoholic beverage.

A bottle of liquor was found next to the player’s car and underwent forensic examination to check for the athlete’s fingerprints.

The accident involving Renan’s car and a motorcyclist happened around 6:40 am at Km 47 of the Alkindar Monteiro Junqueira Highway.

The vehicle driven by the player would have invaded the opposite lane and hit a motorcycle head-on. The 38-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. He leaves a wife and two daughters.