Defense Minister says Brazil respects the charter for democracy in American countries

Paulo Sérgio Nogueira participates in the 15th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas

Antonio Cruz/Agência Brasil

Event is the main forum between American countries in the Defense and Security sector



The Defense Minister, Paulo Sergio Nogueirasaid this Tuesday, 26th, that Brazil respects the Inter-American Democratic Charter, a document that confirms that the democracy must be the form of government of all the countries of the Americas. “On the part of Brazil, I express respect for the Charter of the Organization of American States (OAS), and the American democratic charter, and their values, mechanisms and principles”, declared the minister. The demonstration took place during the opening ceremony of the 15th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas (CMDA), held in Brasília. Created since 2015, the event is the main forum between American countries in the Defense and Security sector and aims to promote cooperation between nations, as well as analysis, debate and exchange of ideas.

“We must always seek to consolidate and preserve democratic processes in our region – a fundamental requirement for development, stability and solidarity as guarantees of mutual security in our hemisphere”, declared the head of Education and Culture of the Ministry of Defense, Lt. Luis Roberto do Carmo Lourenço, during a speech to the representatives of the 34 countries present. “We believe and recognize that the role of our security forces is to defend national sovereignty,” added Lourenço. The 15th Conference will take place until next Thursday, the 28th, when the participants of the event must present the Brasilia Declaration by the Defense Ministers of the CMDA Member States, a joint document in which the commitments assumed by the countries will be mentioned.