Deputy demands Health actions against the spread of monkeypox in DF

The Legislative Chamber of the Federal District (CLDF) asked the Health Department to detail what measures it has been taking to try to control cases of infection with the disease called monkeypox. This Monday (25/7), the ministry confirmed four more cases and the total number of people affected in the capital reached 16.

The request was made by the district deputy Fábio Félix (PSol) and requires urgent indication of the actions taken so far in the prevention and treatment of the disease; whether a vaccination plan is planned; and which will be the priority groups to receive the immunizing agent.

According to the parliamentarian, “since no guideline or consistent public policy was presented” there was a need to forward the letter.

Four new confirmed cases

This Monday, the Department of Health reported that four more cases of monkeypox were confirmed. Now, the DF has 16 confirmed infections and another 40 are under investigation.

All patients are male, aged between 20 and 39 years, and reside in Ceilândia, Samambaia, Vicente Pires, Águas Claras, Núcleo Bandeirante, Park Way, Plano Piloto, Sudoeste/Octogonal, Itapoã and São Sebastião.

To reinforce and accelerate the fight against smallpox, the Health Department decided to start carrying out tests in the DF. According to the ministry, investment in training professionals and equipment is underway at Lacen and the intention is to start local tests in mid-August.

Currently, probable cases are referred to the Ministry of Health and samples tested at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ).

According to the folder, Lacen will have the initial capacity to analyze up to 96 samples weekly.

Specific reagents were purchased, which still need to be delivered. Upon arrival, Lacen will start the first technical tests, to adapt the protocols and guidelines of the World Health Organization (WHO).