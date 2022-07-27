Deputy shoots and kills tow driver after traffic fight in BH







Case occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Belo Horizonte (MG) Photo: Reproduction / TV Globo

A delegate of the Civil Police of Minas Gerais shot and killed a tow driver, on the afternoon of this Tuesday, 26, on Avenida do Contorno, at the height of Barro Preto, in Belo Horizonte. The shooting made by Rafael Horácio would have occurred after a traffic fight.

According to information from TV Globo de Minas, witnesses said that the delegate, who was in an unmarked vehicle, and the victim, Anderson Melo, began to argue meters earlier. Shortly after, the suspect got out of the vehicle and fired a shot at the windshield of the truck.

Then Anderson got out of the truck holding his neck, where the bullet would have hit him. Quickly, police teams arrived at the scene and helped the victim to the João XXIII Hospital, where the man underwent two hours of surgery, but did not survive his injuries.

Scientific Police teams were at the scene to carry out the expertise, which was accompanied by delegates and investigators. The information will be passed on to the Civil Police Internal Affairs, which investigates the case. Shortly after the crime, friends and family of the driver honked their horns in protest on the avenue.