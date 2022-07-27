Deputy suspected of killing driver in traffic fight in BH – Gerais

Civil Police Delegate spontaneously presented himself at the police station after the incident (photo: Reproduction/PCMG)

A Civil Police delegate suspected of killing a driver, this Tuesday (7/26), in the Center-South region of Belo Horizonte. The policeman fired a shot at the trailer driver after a traffic altercation.

The argument began after the car the deputy was in was closed off along the way. During the argument, the officer got out of the vehicle, while the other driver allegedly accelerated towards him.

The deputy then drew his gun and fired towards the road, hitting the driver in the neck. The victim was rescued and taken to Hospital Joo XXIII, in the Santa Efignia neighborhood, but she could not resist and died.

The case took place on Avenida do Contorno, near the intersection with Rua Mato Grosso, at the exit of Viaduto Oeste. According to unofficial information, the delegate works at the State Department for Combating Drug Trafficking of the Civil Police (Denarc).

The Civil Police informed, through a note, that the police officer spontaneously presented himself and the weapon was collected. He claimed to have acted in self-defense against the driver.

Read the Civil Police note

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) informs that, this afternoon (26/7), in the central region of Belo Horizonte, during an alleged traffic dispute, a civil police officer fired a firearm at a truck driver, who was rescued and died at Hospital Joo XXIII.

The civil police officer spontaneously presented himself at the nearest police station, where the firearm was collected.

The Civil Police Internal Affairs Office (CGPC) took over the case and is taking the appropriate legal measures.