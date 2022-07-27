Deputy triggers PGR against Bebel Gilberto for crime against flag

Daughter of João Gilberto stepped on the national symbol during a show in the United States

Reproduction/Young Pan News, Jornal da Manhã

Bebel Gilberto, daughter of João Gilberto, trampled on the Brazilian flag in the USA



the federal deputy Sanderson (PL) has filed a representation in the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) against the singer Baby Gilberto, daughter of João Gilberto, for practice against the national flag. According to the document, the artist’s conduct constitutes a criminal convention punishable by a fine. “This is because the flag, as well as the national anthem, the national weapons and the national seal, are considered symbols of the country”, highlights the text. “The gestures carried out by the represented also refer to the movement of those who use the national pavilion as a floor cloth”, says the federal deputy. In Sanderson’s view, acts like Bebel’s encourage disorder. “They even encourage the intensification of tempers in this pre-election moment, which leads nowhere. Seeing a Brazilian woman abroad trampling on the greatest symbol of the Brazilian nation is cause for revolt. We hope that justice acts so that this lady is held criminally and civilly responsible”, said the parliamentarian.

The representation against Bebel Gilberto for possible crime against a national symbol is presented after the artist stomped and sambaed on top of the Brazilian flag during a show on July 19 in California, in United States. Recordings of the episode in which Bebel Gilberto steps on the Brazilian flag reverberated on social media last weekend, leading the artist to speak out on the subject. She claimed that the act was thoughtless and posted another part of the video, in which she apologizes to the public.