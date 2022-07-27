despaired! Manchester United ask Ferguson to help CR7 stay

Manchester United are trying in every way to convince Cristiano Ronaldo to stay at Old Trafford next season. The Portuguese star, who did not reappear with the rest of the squad, is reluctant to stay as the club will not play in the UEFA Champions League.

This Tuesday, 26, there was a meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo, Erik ten Hag and the directors of Manchester United to discuss the future of the Portuguese. Who participated in that conversation was Sir Alex Ferguson, legendary coach of the Red Devils.

According to the newspaper Daily Star, Ferguson has been called up by United’s board to help convince CR7 to stay at the club. The forward has a deep gratitude and friendship for the former manager, including Ferguson who was a key player in Cristiano’s return to Old Trafford a year ago.

However, this time, the strategy failed. According to the report, Cristiano Ronaldo remains uninterested in staying at Manchester United to play in the Europa League and wants to leave the club in this transfer window.

Atletico Madrid eyeing

The person who attended this Tuesday’s meeting was Jorge Mendes, CR7’s entrepreneur. The agent, with great traffic between European clubs, is looking for a new club for the striker. However, the search is difficult, as several clubs have closed their doors to Portuguese. Who appears interested, and suits what Cristiano Ronaldo wants, is Atletico Madrd. However, the high salary of the Portuguese makes it difficult for conversations to move forward.