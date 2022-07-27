Digital banks have more new accounts than traditional ones

The growth of digital banks is nothing new for Brazilians, who were previously used to traditional institutions.

The growth of digital banks is nothing new for Brazilians, who were previously used to traditional financial institutions and the simpler services offered by them.

To get an idea of ​​how digital has stood out, a survey carried out by the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) in partnership with Deloitte, showed that in 2021 the opening of current accounts through digital channels surpassed for the first time those created through physicists in Brazil.

The data, released last week, show that more than 18 million accounts were opened via cell phones, tablets and computers, an increase of 66% compared to the previous year. In branches, this service was performed 9.9 million times.

Number of transactions using mobile devices reaches 67.1 billion

Last year, 70% of banking operations were digital. Using mobile devices, the number of transactions reaches 67.1 billion. This represents a growth of 28% compared to 2020.

In 2021, 56% of transactions were carried out via mobile devices. The amount of banking transactions, including the use of other means, increased by 15%. The transition to mobile gained strength during the pandemic and had other effects on the banking industry.

Payment transactions through physical channels decreased by 20%

According to the Febraban survey, payment transactions through physical channels decreased by 20%. In electronic channels, the reduction was 35% between 2020 and 2021. In total, branches had a 16% drop in the number of transactions and ATMs, 7%.

Another average number that increased was access to financial institutions by cell phone, going from 24 times a month in 2020 to 40 in 2021. The study shows that the average customer accesses more and performs more queries and transactions.

In addition, it was possible to observe that the volume of people registered on Pix grew by 72% in the comparison between the 12-month period of March 2021 and 2022.

