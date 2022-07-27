Diogo Mussi reveals the reason for the fight with his brother Rodrigo: “Ingratitude”

posted on 07/26/2022 14:50



The lawyer Diogo Mussi revealed, this Monday (25/7), during his participation in the LinkPodcast, the reason for the disagreement with his brother, former BBB Rodrigo Mussi. According to Diogo, during an outburst on social media, he talked about ingratitude and followers soon made a call with his brother Rodrigo Mussi.

“At no time did I say Rodrigo, the people who interpreted it, but that’s ok. I talked about ingratitude, there they already fished. There he blocked me, but I had already blocked him on WhatsApp, because we had discussed it. The relationship was always difficult. Rodrigo has difficulty trusting and relating, and I came from the same place. It’s important to go back a little, because at BBB I’ve done a lot for him. Nobody thought of paying his rent, the condominium, the electricity, the internet, know if the credit card was full or if there was a balance… sorry, I’m not Jesus Christ, I’ll expect something in return, which is reciprocity”, I point out.

He also stated that he did not have a specific reason for the fight and attributed the disagreement to the difficulty of relationship, since both spent their childhood in the midst of conflicts with their parents.

“I fantasized about some situations with me, Rodrigo, Rafael and my son [Luca, de 3 meses]. I thought there could be a drastic change in relation to the family, to him relating, but it didn’t happen. I said ‘if he doesn’t want to have a sibling relationship, let’s see if he helps me professionally’. Now I have a son, I have to guarantee his future. But [para Rodrigo] it’s never the time. It does not give? I wish him luck, that he becomes a millionaire and kicks ass, because he has potential, he’s a very handsome and charismatic guy. A one-way relationship is useless. He himself says ‘blessed to bless’. So he does it. He posted that fans did more for him than his family. It hit me because he knows what I did for him. It’s not fair to me,” he lamented.

Diogo revealed that, shortly after Rodrigo was eliminated from the BBB, they fought, but that his brother invited him to the São Paulo game, in which he suffered a serious car accident on the way out. “The last time I saw him was at the hotel [depois da eliminação]. We had an argument and I preferred to walk away. It had to do with relationship. On game day, he shows up and asks me to go. I said ‘my wife is pregnant and can have a baby at any time’. The relationship issue has always been difficult,” he said.

He also told about a situation that made him upset. According to Diogo, the former BBB did not share a photo of the three Mussi brothers together with the lawyer’s newborn son, at a family lunch after Rodrigo’s recovery.

“Why? What for? Is that promotion? No, that’s showing affection. He has his way, and I think it created a family block. I don’t think he’s a bad person, he’s good, but this family issue catches”, says Diogo, revealing that Rodrigo saw his nephew only twice.

In the last contact between the brothers before the accident, Rodrigo offered to pay for the construction of Diogo’s house.

“The day he gives me the last hug before going to the hotel in Rio, he says ‘I’m going to change our lives’. Before the accident, he called me saying: ‘how much longer to finish your work?’. I said: ‘Rodrigo, I don’t want money, I want work. What I want is a brother who is an uncle to my son, so we can give him a family that we didn’t have. If you want to help me to leverage professionally, I’m here ‘”, said.