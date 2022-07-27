Doctor who said “no” to Bolsonaro supervised Anitta’s surgery

One of the supervisors of the surgery that Anitta underwent last week to treat endometriosis was cardiologist and intensivist Ludhmila Hajjar, who has already said “no” to current President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

A reference in the country’s medicine, Hajjar was even invited, but denied taking the position left by Eduardo Pazuello at the Ministry of Health.

Hajjar was part of a team of at least five experts who directly followed the artist’s case. The singer was released from Hospital Vila Nova Star, from Rede D’Or, in the South Zone of São Paulo, on Monday afternoon (25/7).

“The medical team’s decision took place after a reassessment of the patient’s clinical condition, carried out this afternoon,” said the team, in a bulletin released shortly before Anitta’s release.

Serving politicians and celebrities

Hajjar’s name circulates in Brazil and also in Brasília. Specialist in the treatment of Covid-19, at the DF Star unit, in Brasília, she has strengthened relationships with politicians in recent times.

Among Hajjar’s patients is Pazuello himself, who was seen by the doctor when he tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cardiologist also attended the current president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, Minister Fábio Faria, of Communications, former Minister Tarcísio de Freitas, of Infrastructure and ministers of the Superior Court of Justice. (STJ).

The singer Joelma also boasts photographic records with the specialist.