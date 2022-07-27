Doctors announce 4th patient cured of HIV

At California, United States, doctors announced the fourth case of a patient cured of HIV. The virus stopped being found in his body after a bone marrow transplant.

The procedure took place to treat a cancer. Among the characteristics of the donor is that it is resistant to the virus. This is the second time the technique has resulted in HIV remission. The first took place in 2011 in Germany, in another case of leukemia. Three more similar cases were registered in the last three years.

Not to be identified, he is being called the Patient City of Hope. The name is a tribute to the hospital that treated him.

According to the BBC, this is a 66-year-old man. 17 months ago, the virus was no longer identified in him. Patient Cite of Hope said he is “more than grateful” to be cured of HIV.

“When I was diagnosed with HIV in 1988, like many others, I thought it was a death sentence,” he said in a statement. “I never imagined that I would live to see the day when I no longer have HIV.”

The medical team that performed the treatment celebrated the result. “We are thrilled to inform him that his HIV is in remission and that he no longer needs to take the antiretroviral therapy he has been using for over 30 years,” said Jana Dickter, an infectious disease specialist at City of Hope Hospital.

The doctor warns, however, that the technique still poses several risks. “It’s a complex procedure with significant side effects,” she explained. “So it’s not really a suitable option for most people living with HIV,” Jana said.