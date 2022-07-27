Does it catch? How the 4-day week works in the world

Getty Images

Will the 4-day week catch on? Companies and countries around the world are betting on this type of work that brings some gains, according to the programs that are already taking place around the world. The idea is to retain talent, fight the mental health problems that multiply in the post-pandemic corporate environment and form more efficient teams.

Saving resources in having an office working fewer days a month is another incentive for companies. In In a 2019 test, Microsoft Japan found that administrative expenses such as paper and energy usage dropped dramatically when employees had three days off. The experiment also indicated that employees were happier and 40% more productive.

4-day week in Brazil

Around here, some companies that are experiencing the long weekend as part of their routine. Zee.Dog, which adopted the model in March 2020, the mining startup specialized in data analysis, Crawly, which operates with three days off for its employees since its founding in 2018, and the martech Winnin, which carried out a research among its employees and concludes that sexting ahead of time has increased work-life balance by 17%. In the perception of the Winnin team, attention to physical well-being and mental health rose by 50%.

…and in the world

In Japan, home appliance maker Panasonic announced in January that it would adopt the new 4-day journey. “We must support the well-being of our employees,” the group’s CEO, Yuki Kusumi, told investors at the time. Currently, the measure is planned only for the company’s Japanese headquarters, but the Brazilian branch is studying the possibility. The Japanese government is considering extending the four-day workweek for everyone.

To improve the quality of life, the Belgium announced that its workers can order a four-day week as a six-month trial. If it works out, they can stay with the shortened journey or go back to normal. .

in Icelandaccording to a report by the thinktank Autonomy, 85% of workers can already work only four days a week.

Scotland has already joined the four-day week: workers will have their hours reduced by 20%, but will not suffer any loss in compensation. The program will be sponsored by the winning party of the elections, which has a fund of around R$60 million. Some Scottish companies had already tested the model.

In Spain, the Spanish government agreed to a weekly workload of 32 hours, over three years, with no pay cut. The pilot program aims to reduce employers’ risk with a government grant that pays the difference when employees opt for the four-day week.

You United Arab Emirates started 2022 as the first nation in the world to adopt a four-and-a-half-day week. The country’s government and local entities will operate on a four-and-a-half-day weekly shift, with the weekend starting at noon from Friday to Sunday.

Us United StatesDemocratic Representative Mark Takano introduced a bill that would reduce the usual 40-hour workweek to 32 hours.

what can go wrong

One A recent study in New Zealand showed that the 4-day workweek does not always mean more time off for employees. This research showed that the choice made by companies in that country increased the stress of professionals, since the charges and demands remain the same, only concentrated. According to the New Zealand researchers, reducing the workload needs to come together with a change in the work schedule and in the number of deliveries that each worker has.

An alternative would be to increase the daily work. “If the workload is 10 hours a day, compensation is possible without loss of productivity, the costs of providing the service would not change”, says Uranio Bonoldi, a specialist in decision-making and professor of the Executive MBA at Fundação Dom Cabral. This change, however, would only be possible with new legislation and, at the moment, the projects in the Brazilian Congress to reduce working hours are far from being concluded.