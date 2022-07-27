Egypt plans to show live on TV the execution of a university student who killed a classmate who had rejected him

Egypt’s Justice plans to show live on TV the execution of a student who stabbed to death a classmate who had rejected him.

Mohamed Adel, 21, killed Naira Ashraf after she refused your marriage proposalon the outskirts of the university where they studied.

The judge said that the crime, which shocked the nation, justifies not only the death penalty, but also the live broadcast – something that has not been done in the country since 1998.

The Egyptian was sentenced to death on July 6. The attack on Naira, who was a Christian, was captured by a security camera at the University of Mansoura, according to the Daily Star.

Naira Ashraf Photo: Reproduction

In the footage, Mohamed was seen punching Naira in the head as she got off a bus. After she fell, the attacker gave multiple knife stabs to the victim’s neck.

Monhamed was overwhelmed by bystanders, while Ashraf died on the spot.

The Egyptian Parliament received a request from the court that the execution be broadcast on live public TV across the country. It is believed that in doing so, the court hopes to prevent similar murders from taking place.

“The transmission, even if only part of the beginning of the process, could achieve the objective of deterrence, which was not achieved with the transmission of the sentence itself”said in a note the court of Mansoura.

The death penalty is in effect in 55 countries.