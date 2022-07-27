Elon Musk asks Twitter trial to start later – 7/26/2022

Billionaire Elon Musk has asked that the trial involving his dispute with Twitter be scheduled for a date starting Oct. 17, a court case showed on Tuesday.

The social network, which had urged the start of the battle over the withdrawal of the $44 billion purchase proposal to begin earlier on the 10th, declined to comment on the request.

Kathaleen McCormick, the chief judge of a Delaware court, last week ordered the trial to begin in October in what promises to be one of Wall Street’s biggest legal battles in years. However, she left it to the parties to set the schedule.

Musk, chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla, asked for a trial in February 2023, which he said would give time for a full investigation into fake Twitter accounts. He said the company misrepresented user numbers in violation of the merger agreement.

The company, which had filed for a judgment in September, said the fake accounts problem is a distraction and the terms of the settlement require Musk to pay the corresponding amount.

Musk’s letter also asks the judge to have Twitter immediately produce what she called key documents, showing all raw data by August 1, and submit the documents within 18 days of the request.

Musk accuses Twitter of refusing to provide documents such as manuals and policies on daily calculations of active users and artificial intelligence, in addition to all items in the data room.