Elon Musk denies affair with wife of Google founder: ‘I haven’t had sex in ages’

Another controversy for Elon Musk’s account… This Sunday (24), the billionaire denied having an affair with Nicole Shanahan, wife of Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google. The statement came after the American newspaper Wall Street Journal published an article alleging that Brin asked for the separation after discovering the affair. According to the publication, the Tesla owner lived the romance in the fall of 2021 and this would have been the reason for the friendship between the entrepreneurs to come to an end.

In response to a profile on Twitter, Musk denied all claims in the report. “This is complete nonsense. Sergey and I are friends and we went to a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both with lots of other people around. not romantic”revealed.

This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night! I’ve only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

According to the newspaper, Musk and Shanahan’s relationship began late last year after he split from singer Grimes, with whom he had two children. By this time, Brin’s marriage was already in crisis. The couple was already separated, but they continued to live together in the same house.

Continue after Advertising

However, the statement did not convince the netizen. “Whew, glad to hear that. Keep your dick in your pants, they want your head“, retorted the user. In response, the executive ended up revealing – even too much – details of his sex life. “I haven’t had sex in ages. [suspiro]”Musk said.

Haven’t even had sex in ages (sigh) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

“Wow, not even on vacation?”, asked another user, referring to the luxurious trip he took to Mykonos, Greece, along with a group of friends. The businessman was direct and straight when revealing if any romance really happened during his stay in the country. “No”he wrote.

nope — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

After the repercussion, Musk returned to talk about the matter this Monday (25). Seeing that the report had said that he apologized on his knees to Brin for the alleged affair, the rich man published a photo proving that the two are still friends and that they really were at a party together. “____, ____ your pants are on fire” he wrote in the caption.

______, ______ your 👖 are on 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ioq3EGOQj3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

Continue after Advertising

The executives are longtime friends and have even had business together. In 2008, Sergey even invested $500 million in Tesla during the economic crisis. The businessman also took the opportunity to pin Michael Siconolfi, editor of the Wall Street Journal, for the publication. “The real problem here is that @michaelsiconolf has zero journalistic integrity“, said.

The real problem here is that @michaelsiconolf has zero journalistic integrity — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2022

It is worth remembering that controversy involving love life is nothing new for the businessman. Earlier this month, it was revealed that he secretly had twins with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neutralink, a company where Musk is CEO. The birth came weeks before he and now ex-wife Grimes had their second child together.