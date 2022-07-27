Enauta (ENAT3) reports 50% increase in Atlanta field reserves, Log (LOGG3) sells assets and more news

This Wednesday’s (27th) corporate news highlights Enauta (ENAT3), which recorded a 50% increase in 2P reserves (proved and probable) at the Atlanta Field. In addition, Log Commercial Properties (LOGG3) sold assets for R$424.1 million.

Ambipar (AMBP3) and Kora Saúde (KRSA3) announced acquisitions.

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3), Telefônica (VIVT3) and Neoenergia (NEOE3) reported results last night.

The balance sheet crop continues with the release of Klabin’s (KLBN11) results before the opening; Assaí (ASAI3), Dexco (DXCO3), EDP (ENBR3), Intelbras (INTB3), OdontoPrev (ODPV3), Log (LOGG3), Suzano (SUZB3) and GPA (PCAR3) report balance sheets after market close.

Check out more highlights:

Enauta (ENAT3) announced that there was an increase of around 50% in 2P reserves at the Atlanta Field, from 105.7 million barrels reported as of December 31, 2021 to 155.7 million barrels as of June 30, 2021. 2022. Data are from independent consultancy Gaffney, Cline & Associates (GaffneyCline).

“We have added significant volumes to the 2P reserves… We will maintain our efforts to expand production, optimizing operating costs and generating value for the country and our shareholders”, stated in a note the CEO of Enauta, Décio Oddone.

Total production from the field was 1.8 million barrels of oil in the first half of this year, according to the data.

Log Commercial Properties (LOGG3)

Log Commercial Properties (LOGG3) announced the execution of a private instrument of commitment for the Purchase and Sale of Property with the real estate fund CSHG LOGÍSTICA (HGLG11), for the sale of the property owned by its subsidiary LOG Betim II, totaling 95,730.00 m² of GLA and a share purchase and sale agreement with CSHG LOGÍSTICA (HGLG11), for the sale of its equity interest in Parque Torino Imóveis, equivalent to 40% of the capital stock, with such interest representing 55,124.80 m² of GLA

Sales were treated jointly, with similar margins, for a total amount of R$424.1 million.

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3)

Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) recorded adjusted profit to the controlling shareholder of R$ 600 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), the retailer said.

Consensus projections compiled by Refinitiv projected a profit of BRL 508.8 million in the second quarter, down about 10% compared to the same period in 2021, when profit was BRL 566 million.

Telephone (VIVT3)

Telefônica Brasil, owner of Vivo (VIVT3), released results for the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22) with a profit of R$ 746 million in the period, a decrease of 44.6% in the annual comparison.

The projection of Refinitiv was that the company had profited R$ 1.145 billion in the second quarter. The projection for reported profit, considering operating and accounting effects, was R$ 1.073 billion.

Neoenergy (NEOE3)

Neoenergia (NEOE3) had a net income of BRL 1.075 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a performance 7% higher than that recorded in the same period in 2021.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) grew 40% in 2Q22, totaling R$3.226 billion.

Ambipar (AMBP3) informed the acquisition of shareholding control of C-Tank. The purchase was made through the subsidiary Emergencia Participações (Ambipar Response).

C-Tank is a specialist in cleaning industrial and naval tanks, offering onshore and offshore solutions for customers in different segments. The value was not informed by Ambipar (AMBP3), but C-Tank presented in 2021, a turnover of R$ 41 million and an Ebitda of R$ 19 million.

Kora Health (KRSA3)

Kora Saúde (KRSA3) purchased 100% of the capital stock of Centro de Cardiologia e Radiologia Intervencionista (CCRI), controller of Hospital Encore, in Aparecida de Goiânia (GO), held through the subsidiary Ilha do Boi Participações.

According to the company, the closing of the transaction is subject to the fulfillment of certain conditions precedent usual for operations of the same nature. The company also informed that the acquisition price of CCRI’s shares is subject to adjustment based on the variation of the group’s net debt and working capital, and payment is conditioned to the achievement of certain future earnings targets.

Jalles Machado (JALL3)

Jalles Machado (JALL3) approved the distribution of dividends in the amount of R$52.4 million, corresponding to R$0.1779076129 per share.

Dividends will be paid on August 25, 2022. Holders of shares issued by the company on the base date of July 26, 2022 will be entitled to the dividends.

TC Traders Club (TRAD3)

In a press conference, the Company’s CEO presented the content of anonymous emails received by the Investor Relations Department, which present indications of possible involvement of Felipe Miranda and Caio Mesquita, directors of Empiricus Research Publicações SA, in the preparation of defamatory video and slanderous regarding the TC, which circulated on social networks and communication applications on 06/28/2022 and caused a significant drop in the price of shares issued by the Company.

The CEO also informed that TC’s legal advisors are analyzing the material and that the company will continue to collaborate with the competent authorities so that the appropriate steps are carried out and, if the complaints are proven, so that the individuals involved are held accountable.

After the 15 days from the publication of the decision of the General Superintendence of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) in the Federal Official Gazette, without any appeal or recall, CADE’s approval became final, becoming definitive, without restrictions, for the business combination operation between Banco Modal and Banco XP.

Energisa (ENGI11) announced that the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel), in an ordinary public meeting of the board, held this Tuesday (26), approved the Extraordinary Tariff Revisions of Energisa Mato Grosso and Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul, given the application of Law 14.385/2022, which deals with the return, to the

consumers, of tax credits associated with the excess tax resulting from the inclusion of ICMS in the PIS / COFINS calculation basis.

Natura (NTCO3) confirmed that the IR area of ​​Natura&Co will be headed by Helena Villares as of September. The executive served for almost three years as vice president of Equity Research at Itaú BBA.

Pan Bank (BPAN4)

Mauro Dutra resigns as CFO and IR director. Carlos Eduardo Pereira Guimarães will occupy the post of interim CEO.

Mills approved the change in the company’s name to “Mills Locação, Serviços e Logística SA”, and the consequent amendment and consolidation of the Bylaws.

According to a statement, the change is another important milestone that, added to the launch of the new brand and the disclosure of the entry into the Yellow Line equipment market, reaffirms Mills as a machine and equipment leasing company with strong competitive advantages.

