End of an era. Herbert Diess is no longer CEO of the Volkswagen Group

Somewhat surprisingly, the Volkswagen Group announced that Herbert Diess will no longer be its executive director (CEO). His replacement will be Oliver Blume, until now CEO of Porsche.

The announcement of the departure of Herbert Diess was made through a short statement in which the Volkswagen Group does not give any reasons for the change of CEO. Regarding Diess’ departure, the statement only advances that it was made by “mutual agreement”.

The chairman of the supervisory board, Hans Dieter Pötsch, quoted by Auto Motor and Sportstated: “Herbert Diess played a key role in the transformation of the company, both during his time as CEO of the Volkswagen brand and the Group”.

