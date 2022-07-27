End of an era. Herbert Diess is no longer CEO of the Volkswagen Group

Somewhat surprisingly, the Volkswagen Group announced that Herbert Diess will no longer be its executive director (CEO). His replacement will be Oliver Blume, until now CEO of Porsche.

The announcement of the departure of Herbert Diess was made through a short statement in which the Volkswagen Group does not give any reasons for the change of CEO. Regarding Diess’ departure, the statement only advances that it was made by “mutual agreement”.

The chairman of the supervisory board, Hans Dieter Pötsch, quoted by Auto Motor and Sportstated: “Herbert Diess played a key role in the transformation of the company, both during his time as CEO of the Volkswagen brand and the Group”.

Hans Dieter Pötsch added: “The Group and its brands are positioned for the future (…) Herbert Diess has impressively demonstrated the speed and consistency with which he can implement long-term transformation processes. In doing so, he not only steered the company through extremely difficult ‘waters’, but also strategically realigned it.”

Diess joined the Volkswagen Group in 2015 and assumed its leadership in 2018, and he was the main driver of the profound transformation in the group towards electric mobility and being a technological company with a strong commitment to software.

When the change takes place

According to the statement released by the Volkswagen Group, Oliver Blume will assume the role of executive director of the group on the 1st of September.

Despite his new role, Blume will remain CEO of Porsche. For some time now, Oliver Blume has been seen as a possible successor to Herbert Diess within the Volkswagen Group.

Also at the Volkswagen Group’s «management summit», the current financial director of the group, Arno Antlitz, will assume the role of director of operations, supporting Oliver Blume in the day-to-day operations of the Volkswagen Group.