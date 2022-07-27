Englishman kills wife hours after getting married and puts her body in a suitcase

A man killed his wife hours after they were married and packed her body in a suitcaseaccording to a report this week in a court in England.

Dawn Walker’s body was discovered abandoned in the woods four days after she and Thomas Nutt got married.

The 52-year-old victim had not been seen alive since her wedding reception at a pub in Brighouse (West Yorkshire, England). Thomas, 45, was later seen on security camera taking a big suitcase out of the house to a nearby bushy area.

Shortly afterward, police went to the couple’s home in Lightcliffe (West Yorkshire, England) to investigate a missing person case, the prosecution said, according to Metro.

“Someone’s wedding day is said to be one of the happiest moments of their life. Sadly, that wasn’t the case for Dawn Walker.”prosecutor Alistair MacDonald told jurors.

Dawn Walker and Thomas Nutt at the wedding Photo: Playback/Facebook

The Englishman called the police on October 31 of last year to say that his wife had disappeared. However, the reality was that Thomas knew perfectly well what his wife’s body was. hidden in a closet on the propertyand then transferred to a suitcase.

“He knew she was there because he killed her and placed her body there before stuffing it in a suitcase, breaking bones to achieve that goal, before taking it to a place where he dumped her body.”added the promoter.

In Thomas’ version, he and his wife honeymooned in a trailer in Skegness after the ceremony on October 27 at the Brighouse Registry Office. When they returned home two days later, Thomas claimed his fiancee – who suffered from depression and bipolar – had filed for divorce and disappeared.

When the police found the suitcase with Dawn’s corpse in the undergrowth, Thomas’ version fell to the ground.