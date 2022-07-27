Entrepreneurs can apply for a loan through Pronampe from this Monday

posted on 7/25/2022 6:04 PM / updated on 7/25/2022 6:47 PM



The maximum term for payment is 48 months, with a maximum grace period of 11 months and another 37 installments for the loan – (credit: Caio Gomez)

Those interested in taking out loans through the National Support Program for Micro and Small Enterprises (Pronampe) can now look for financial institutions, starting this Monday (25/7). The government’s estimate is that the new phase will guarantee R$ 50 billion in credit operations for micro and small companies, including individual microentrepreneurs (MEI).

The maximum term for payment is 48 months, with a maximum grace period of 11 months and another 37 installments for the loan. The maximum interest rate that will be charged to entrepreneurs in the program will be equal to the Selic rate (currently at 13.25% per year), plus 6%, that is, approximately 19.25% per year.

Pronampe financing can be used for investments, such as acquiring machines and carrying out renovations, and for working capital, such as paying employees’ salaries and bills such as water, electricity and rent. Credit is granted by financial institutions affiliated to the program and is guaranteed by the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO), managed by Banco do Brasil (BB).

According to BB, in the years 2020 and 2021, within the scope of Pronampe, a total of BRL 15.2 billion (24% of the total market value) was released, serving more than 186 thousand companies. In addition to contracting at branches, the credit line was also made available at the bank’s internet self-service, with simple and quick release, allowing credit to the company’s account in a few minutes. The Bank considers that this credit line reinforces our partnership with Micro and Small Companies and Banco do Brasil will continue to operate in Pronampe, with the objective of helping to develop and strengthen Brazilian businesses.

BB's vice president of Retail Business, Carlos Motta, stated that the Bank's expectation is to maintain its leading role in the Micro and Small Entrepreneur (MPE) segment, operating in most of the R$ 49.5 billion available per the entire Program.

“The Bank considers that this credit line reinforces our partnership with Micro and Small Companies and Banco do Brasil will continue to operate in Pronampe, with the objective of helping to develop and strengthen Brazilian businesses”, highlighted the vice president.

BB has a base of 2.8 million SME customers. It is worth noting that – in general in the segment – since March 2020, more than 754 thousand companies have been supported with credit by BB, with a total value of more than R$ 200 billion. In June 2022, we surpassed the mark of R$ 7 billion in disbursements (the highest monthly volume recorded in recent years).





The program

The program was created in May 2020 to help these entrepreneurs face the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. According to Giovanni Beviláquia, Financial Services Analyst at Sebrae, in 2021 Pronampe became permanent, enabling greater credit for micro and small companies beyond the pandemic period and thus contributing to the resumption of their activities and development. of business in the future. “This money can be used for investments such as purchasing equipment or carrying out renovations, and for operating expenses such as employee salaries, paying bills and purchasing goods,” he said.

The company can borrow up to thirty percent of the annual gross income recorded in two thousand and nineteen. For new businesses with less than a year of operation, the limit is up to half of the share capital or thirty percent of the average monthly turnover.

The interest rate corresponds to 6% per annum plus the Selic rate, currently at 12.75% per annum. Despite the higher rates, the grace period was extended to up to 11 months with financing in up to 37 installments, and the total loan term was increased from 36 to 48 months. “Different from the initial version, now, the indication is that each case has to be verified, if it gets a better rate in the market or not. However, in general, it is advantageous”, evaluated the president of the National Federation of Accounting Services Companies and Advisory, Expertise, Information and Research Companies (Fenacon), Daniel Coêlho.

The value of the loans can be divided into up to forty-eight installments and the maximum annual interest rate will be equal to the Selic rate, plus six percent per year.

Changes

In this new phase, MEIs can participate in the program and have access to this credit. Before, this group of businessmen was not contemplated. Companies that have an annual gross revenue of up to R$300 million can also participate in Pronampe. Previously, only companies with annual gross revenue of up to R$4.8 million could join the financing lines.

This time, the project provides for the granting of credit guaranteed by the FGO until the end of 2024, the current law only provided until the end of 2021. Another change was that companies granted loans from the program can dismiss employees, which was not allowed by the rules previous.

Now, Pronampe’s financial agents are no longer required to present certificates of tax compliance, Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), Annual List of Social Information (Rais) and others that could restrict access to the Emergency Program for Access to Credit in the Guarantee Modality (Peac-FGI) and to the Credit Stimulus Program (PEC).

The president of Fenacon, pointed out that the credit limit is already detailed in the report. “Another very important rule concerns the payroll, as the company must maintain the number of employees for 60 days after taking out the credit,” said Coelho.

What is Pronampe?

The National Support Program for Micro and Small Businesses (Pronampe) is a program that provides loans for small businesses with lower interest rates and a longer term to start paying. It was created to help entrepreneurs face the economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Who can access the loan?

– Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEIs) with Gross Revenue equal to or less than R$ 81 thousand;

– Micro-enterprises with revenues of up to R$ 360 thousand per year;

– Small companies with annual revenues of R$ 360 thousand to R$ 4.8 million;

How to apply?

To have access to credit, it is necessary to share your company’s billing data within the Federal Revenue website. CAIXA customers should look for their branch and keep their data up to date or contact CAIXA’s WhatsApp 0800 104 0 104. If you are not yet a customer, go to the website and click on one of the virtual managers so that they can contact your company .

What are the conditions ?

– Total term of 48 months, 11 of which for grace period and 37 for payment.

– Maximum annual interest rate corresponding to the Selic rate (Special Settlement and Custody System), plus 6% pa

– Contracting limit of up to 30% of annual revenue informed by the Federal Revenue, limited to R$ 150 thousand per CNPJ, according to payment capacity.

Source: Pronampe/ Caixa Econômica