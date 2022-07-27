EU decision to reduce gas consumption sparks anger in French

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on EU decision to reduce gas consumption sparks anger in French 1 Views

French newspaper Le Figaro highlights public opinion revolt over the measure, which could worsen the scenario expected for the European winter.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Researchers may have unraveled the Somerton Man’s identity

“Tamam Shud”, which in Persian means “it’s over” or “finished”, are two words that have …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved