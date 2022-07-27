Europe to ration gas consumption by 15% after sanctions against Russia

Energy ministers have approved a proposal for all EU countries to voluntarily reduce gas use by 15% from August to March.

Reuters – European Union countries braced for further cuts to Russian gas supplies have approved an emergency plan to curb demand after striking compromise deals to limit reductions for some countries.

Europe will face a growing gas squeeze from Wednesday, when Russia’s Gazprom said it would cut flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany to a fifth of capacity.

With a dozen EU countries already facing dwindling Russian supplies, Brussels is urging member states to save gas and store it for the winter, fearing Russia will cut off flows altogether in retaliation for Western sanctions over the war with Ukraine.

Energy ministers have approved a proposal for all EU countries to voluntarily reduce gas use by 15% in the August-March period compared to the 2017-2021 average.

Cuts can be made mandatory in the event of a supply emergency, provided most EU countries agree. But countries agreed to exempt several countries and industries from the mandatory 15% cut after some governments opposed the EU’s original proposal to apply it to all countries.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the deal would show Russian President Vladimir Putin that Europe remains united in the face of Moscow’s latest gas cuts. “You won’t tear us apart,” Habeck said.

Hungary was the only country that opposed the deal, two EU officials said.

Russia’s Gazprom blamed its latest downsizing on the need to stop operating a turbine – a reason dismissed by EU energy chief Kadri Simson, who called the move “politically motivated”.

Simson said the deal should ensure countries save enough gas to survive an average winter if Russia cuts off supplies now entirely, but an exceptionally cold winter would require more severe measures.

Russia supplied 40% of the EU’s gas before invading Ukraine on February 24 in what Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

Solidarity, economy

The EU deal would exempt Ireland, Malta and Cyprus from the 15% gas cut – countries that are not connected to other member states’ gas networks and therefore could not share spare gas with other countries in a supply emergency. .

Countries with limited ability to export gas to other EU countries can request a lower target, as long as they export what they can. That could include Spain, which is not dependent on Russian gas and initially opposed the EU plan.

“Everyone understands that when someone asks for help, you have to help,” Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera said on Tuesday.

Countries that exceed an EU target to fill gas storage by August could also face weaker targets, potentially easing cuts for about a dozen states with relatively full storage, including Germany and Italy.

States can exempt gas used in critical industries, such as energy-intensive steel, from the target.

Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani said the country’s mandatory target would be closer to 7% than 15%, as gas reductions already made compared to previous years were taken into account.

News of the latest Russian supply slump has driven up gas prices, raising the cost of filling storage while creating incentives to use less.

On Tuesday, the benchmark first month Dutch contract was up more than 10% and is around 430% higher than a year ago.

The EU plan tested the countries’ solidarity. Poland approved the final deal, but Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said one country’s industry should not be forced to use less gas to help other states facing shortages.

Others were more positive, such as Malta and Portugal, which achieved softer goals in the negotiations. Maltese Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said the agreement reflects the countries’ different energy situations.

“We managed to send a strong message of solidarity,” she said.

But some raised concerns that the savings would still not be enough to avoid a winter shortage. Levels vary between countries, but the EU has reduced its combined gas use by just 5%, despite months of rising prices and dwindling supplies from Russia.

“Fifteen percent will probably not be enough, given what the Russians have just announced,” said Irish Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

