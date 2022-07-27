Europe to ration gas consumption by 15% after sanctions against Russia

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Europe to ration gas consumption by 15% after sanctions against Russia 3 Views

Energy ministers have approved a proposal for all EU countries to voluntarily reduce gas use by 15% from August to March.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Defense Minister says Brazil respects the charter for democracy in American countries

Paulo Sérgio Nogueira participates in the 15th Conference of Defense Ministers of the Americas Antonio …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved