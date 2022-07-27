Expensive gasoline: see 10 economy cars for less than R$ 30 thousand – 07/27/2022

The ICMS discount did not alleviate the prospect of further increases in gasoline and other fuels. To face this bleak future, there’s nothing like choosing an economy car, but if you’re short of money, you can also save on its price. UOL Cars gathered a list of 10 used cars that drink little and cost R$ 30 thousand or less – not all are 1.0.

The consumption figures are from Inmetro’s Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program (PBE). It is worth searching for some cars that are just over the limit, examples of the Toyota Etios 1.3 and Hyundai HB20 1.0. In the case of Chevrolet, the brand refused to participate in the PBE for many years. There is an important point that needs to be highlighted: not everyone is an example of an ethanol economy. Perhaps gasoline is the great option to save.

Citroen C3 Image: Disclosure

Citroën C3 1.5 – 2012 to 2013

The Citroën C3 isn’t exactly the cheapest car to keep on this list. However, we can say that the Citroën is one of the most sophisticated, even though it is only found in the Origine version – prices are close to the R$ 30 thousand limit. The good side is that the 1.5-liter engine is complacent, with 93/89 hp and 14.2/13.5 kgfm. Ethanol consumption is a little disappointing, so gasoline has to be the order.

Ethanol (city/highway): 7.5 km/l and 9.3 km/l

Gasoline (city/highway): 11.9 km/l and 14.7 km/l

Fiat Uno Mille 1.0 – 2012 to 2013

The Mille is a cheap car to maintain and, on top of that, it also gives you that strength when stopping at the gas station. It can be found for between R$20,000 and R$25,000, including air-conditioned units. There’s just one catch: the value puts it a little close to the second generation Uno Vivace 1.0, that is, do the math well. The 1.0 engine is nowhere near as strong as the current ones, but there is one consolation: the weight of 810 kg is a feather next to modern compacts. The power is 66/65 hp and the torque reaches 9.2/9.1 km/l, respectively with ethanol and gasoline.

Ethanol (city/highway): 8.9 km/l and 10.7 km/l

Gasoline (city/highway): 12.7 km/l and 15.6 km/l

Fiat Uno Image: Disclosure

Fiat Uno Economy 1.4 – 2012 to 2013

In addition to being a generation ahead of the Mille, the Uno Economy takes advantage of having a 1.4-liter engine, an engine that gains a lot in power and torque. They are 88/85 hp and 12.5/12.4 kgfm of torque, while consumption is very close to the older brother.

Ethanol (city/highway): 8.7 km/l and 10.4 km/l

Gasoline (city/highway): 12.5 km/l and 15.2 km/l

Fiat Siena EL Image: Disclosure

Fiat Siena 1.0 – 2009 to 2012

It’s time for sedans. The Siena may not be a space prodigy for people, what pays for the ticket is the trunk (500 liters). The 1.0 is much more economical than the 1.4, but it performs worse, as expected. The engine delivers 75/73 hp and 9.9/9.5 kgfm. Prices range from BRL 21,000 to BRL 28,000. You can choose between the third or fourth facelifts, something that will imply the evolution of the project. If you want all the savings that the Fiat has to offer, the Fire is for you.

fire

Ethanol (city/highway): 8.2 km/l and 9.8 km/l

Gasoline (city/highway): 12 km/l and 14.1 km/l

EL

Ethanol (city/highway): 7.1 km/l and 8.8 km/l

Gasoline (city/highway): 10.6 km/l and 13.2 km/l

Ford Ka Image: Disclosure

Ford Ka – 2009 to 2013

The only car on the list without a four-door option is the Ka. This greatly limits the practicality of the compact, but the savings figures are decent and, above all, prices between R$16,000 and R$22,000 are inviting. The 1.0 is not the most powerful and generates 72/69 hp and 9.3/8.9 kgfm. Even the weight of around 900 kg didn’t help much.

Ethanol (city/highway): 8.1 km/l and 9.2 km/l

Gasoline (city/highway): 11.6 km/l and 13.5 km/l

Nissan March Image: Disclosure

Nissan March 1.0 – 2011 to 2012

Recently launched in Brazil, the March arrived in 2011 to inaugurate the Japanese brand’s phase in the compact hatch segment. Regardless of the fuel, the economical 1.0 engine generates 74 hp and 10 kgfm. Without straying too far from the competition, prices are in the range between R$23,000 and R$30,000.

Ethanol (city/highway): 8.9 km/l and 10.4 km/l

Gasoline (city/highway): 12.6 km/l and 15 km/l

Renault Clio Image: Disclosure

Renault Clio 1.0 – 2012 to 2014

More modern than the Uno Economy, the Renault Clio is also a bargain, as it can be purchased for between R$20,000 and R$27,000. It is not difficult to find models with air conditioning – remember that use will increase consumption. The 1.0 yields 80/77 hp and 10.5/10.1 kgfm, but offers much greater fuel economy.

Ethanol (city/highway): 9.1 km/l and 9.6 km/l

Gasoline (city/highway): 13.1 km/l and 14.3 km/l

Renault Sandero Image: Disclosure

Renault Sandero 1.0 – 2012 to 2014

If you need space for your family, the Sandero is the one for you, as it has dimensions between a compact and medium size. Found more easily in versions 1.0, the hatch has 77/76 hp and 10.1/9.9 hp. It’s not enough to turn it into a little rocket, but it’s enough to give good economy numbers. Prices range from BRL 21,000 to BRL 28,000.

Ethanol (city/highway): 8.4 km/l and 9.2 km/l

Gasoline (city/highway): 12.9 km/l and 13.8 km/l

Renault Logan Image: Disclosure

Renault Logan 1.0 2014

This is the famous white fly. It was in 2014 that Logan received its second generation, a new era of quality, but one that is hard to find for less than R$30,000. Nothing a little cry and negotiation can’t fix. The space for people and luggage (510 liters) is gigantic. In turn, the performance of the 1.0 mechanics was in the average of the equivalent engines of the time: 80/77 hp and 10.5/10.1 kgfm.

Ethanol (city/highway): 8.1 km/l and 9.2 km/l

Gasoline (city/highway): 11.9 km/l and 13.4 km/l

Volkswagen Gol Image: Disclosure

Volkswagen Gol 1.6 – 2008 to 2012

Sold for prices between R$22,000 and R$28,000, the Gol 1.6 is a car very similar to the one currently on sale, only two facelifts separate them. This is good for those looking for a used one. Finding a 1.6 for the price of the 1.0 is easy, but don’t wait for the Power, as it goes over R$30,000. The difference in consumption between the engines is small, so take home the 1.6 with 104/101 hp and 15.6/15.4 kgfm.

Ethanol (city/highway): 7.3 km/l and 9.4 km/l

Gasoline (city/highway): 10.7 km/l and 13.7 km/l