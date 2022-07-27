Experts point out that having only positive thoughts is not good

There is a tendency in psychology offices that contradicts the position of some psychiatrists. As science and observational research advances, it has been found that positivity can be toxic. This discussion has taken over social media, questioning the pressure for happiness and denial of bad feelings, while the reasons for suffering are isolated.

Human evolution provided a cautious mentality to protect itself from dangers, therefore, full of worries. Philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson has a phrase that shows the real meaning of living: “The purpose of life is not to be happy. It’s being useful, being honorable, being compassionate, making a difference and having lived well”. In this way, the forced pursuit of happiness causes more frustration than satisfaction.

Emotional intelligence means identifying your feelings and accepting them to change if you are going through a difficult time.

The idea of ​​some lines addressed in psychology seeks to combat regret, anger and worry. However, it is necessary to question to what extent this does not deny the reality of people. Human characteristics are multiple and complex and effort or positive ideas are not always enough in search of good self-esteem or achievements.

Edgar Cabanas, doctor in psychological studies, revealed in his new book ”Happycracy”, how much this demand for smiles and good times does not take into account different realities.

The generalization of a single linear lifestyle, such as studying, working and getting married, does not meet the expectations of many people who confront the “normality” established by a minority. Accepting the bad mood means letting go of the shackles of hiding your anguish.