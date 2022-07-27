Extra income site paying $40.00 USD PER DAY? Understand how it works!

Recently, Brazilian youtubers began to promote the SuperPay platform. According to influencers, the extra income site is paying more than 40 dollars a day to national users. To earn money, subscribers would supposedly have to answer quick surveys and complete simple questionnaires. However, followers want to know: Does the site really pay in 2022?

If you want to make money online, first of all, be careful. Several extra income platforms actually hide virtual scams and pyramid schemes. So how do you find sites that actually pay? A golden tip is always to be suspicious of the promises of Brazilian youtubers. With that in mind, check out our review of the SuperPay platform below and see if the site is trustworthy.

Discover the SuperPay extra income website

First of all, it is important to remember that SuperPay is not an application, but a website. Therefore, users do not need to download programs to start earning money. In addition, it is possible to profit from both mobile and computer. SuperPay is primarily an international platform. Therefore, all site tasks are in English – which can make it difficult for Brazilian users to access it.

How to earn money on SuperPay?

SuperPay is a paid survey platform. Therefore, users earn money by answering questionnaires on various topics. Most of them involve pre-determined products, websites, applications, digital currencies and consumption habits in general. For each survey answered, users receive a specific monetary value, which must be accumulated until reaching the minimum withdrawal amount (which corresponds to 1 dollar).

However, the promise of “40 dollars a day”, made by Brazilian youtubers, is completely false. According to the official SuperPay website, each survey pays from 0.50 cents to 1 dollar. So, to receive the 40 dollars, users would need to answer 40 to 80 surveys a day – which is impossible, since the number of questionnaires is limited. Finally, website transfers take place via PayPal. It is also possible to convert payments into cryptocurrencies.

Does SuperPay really pay? Is Extra Income Website Reliable?

Unfortunately, it was not possible to confirm whether SuperPay fulfills its payment promises. The app’s official page is clear, well-built and full of convincing information – which should be taken as a good sign. Also, the platform’s business model makes sense. However, we found no convincing evidence of withdrawals or transfers. The “records” that youtubers share can be easily forged, and therefore cannot be trusted. So we don’t know if SuperPay is worth it in 2022.

If you still want to try your luck on the platform, registration is available at https://superpay.me/members/register.php. That way, you don’t have to use the invite link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.