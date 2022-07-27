Extraordinary FGTS and PIS/Pasep can still be withdrawn; see how

Workers who have not yet withdrawn funds from the extraordinary FGTS It’s from PIS/Pasep base year 2019 and 2020 can still redeem resources until the end of the year. In the case of the FGTS, the deadline runs until December 15th, unlike the salary bonus, whose deadline extends until December 29th. Check out how to withdraw each of the benefits!

FGTS Withdrawal

The federal government released this year the extraordinary withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand from the FGTS. The funds were released according to the month of birth of the worker. The last batch, for those born in December, came out in July, but there’s still time to get it out.

Those with linked FGTS accounts and with a balance can redeem until December 15th. Deposits took place automatically, through the Caixa Tem app.

In addition to the extraordinary withdrawal, those who opted for the FGTS birthday withdrawal can also withdraw, in this case, workers born in May, June and July. New releases will still be made as the months go by.

PIS/Pasep withdrawal

The salary bonus is intended for workers enrolled for at least 5 years in PIS/Pasep, who also received an average of up to two minimum wages per month, in addition to those who worked with a formal contract in some of the base years, 2019 or 2020 .

To authorize transfers to workers, the government released the withdrawal of the allowance from previous years to thousands of people. See how to do it below:

Withdrawal allowance base year 2019: In the case of the 2019 forgotten allowance, with amounts between R$92 and R$1,100, the withdrawal request must be made via email [email protected], replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state of residence. Another way is to go to one of the regional units of the Ministry of Economy with a photo ID in hand.

Withdrawal allowance base year 2020: the amount released varies between R$101 and R$1,212, also depending on the number of months worked in the year of calculation. Withdrawals are available in the Caixa Tem app or, for those who are Caixa and Banco do Brasil account holders, deposits were made in linked accounts.