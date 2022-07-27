Fachin sends a tough message to Bolsonaro at a meeting with Prerogativas

“The attack on the electronic voting machines as a pretext to brandish cholera will not mislead the country”, said Edson Fachin edit

247 – In a meeting with lawyers from the Prerogatives Group, the president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), Minister Edson Fachin, on Tuesday afternoon, 26, sent a hard message to Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The head of the Electoral Justice criticized Bolsonaro’s coup crusade against electronic voting machines and the electoral system.

“The electoral calendar is up to date. The rule is given. The TSE will not be omitted. The electoral justice of the entire country will not sit back… The TSE is not alone, as society does not tolerate electoral denialism”, said Fachin. “The attack on the electronic voting machines as a pretext for brandishing anger will not mislead the country,” he declared.

“90 years ago, we created the Electoral Justice so that it could conduct fair elections and Brazil trusts its Justice. Tied to the Constitution and institutionality, like Homer’s Ulysses, electoral justice is not fascinated by the siren song of authoritarianism, it is not shaken by threats and intimidation. We are judges, and our duty is to open our ears to the Constitution and its essential democratic clauses, as the Norwegian philosopher Jon Elster metaphorically pointed out. The attack on electronic voting machines is an attack on the vote of the poorest”, said Fachin.

“I greet the lawyers and lawyers present here. The concern for democracy and public life in the country is commendable. There is no justice without strong civil society and advocacy in dialogue, namely to defend the electoral process, elections, and the democratic rule of law itself”, continued the minister.

