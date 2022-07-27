Family demands conclusion of investigation into student death in Rio Preto health unit

This month, it completed four years since the death of student Yasmin Vitória Florentino, then 16 years old, at the Jaguaré Emergency Care Unit (UPA), without the Civil Police having completed the investigation into the possible responsibilities of the medical team that worked in the care of the patient. patient.

On July 9, 2018, the teenager was taken by ambulance to the health unit after ingesting a large amount of medication.

The mother, Cristina Florentino, asked the doctors to do gastric lavage. However, as Yasmin was conscious and only slightly sleepy, she was kept under observation. The orientation is that she would be transferred to the Bezerra de Menezes psychiatric hospital after 12 hours of hospitalization.

It so happens that, after the shift change, another doctor went to check the minor’s vital signs and realized that she was in a coma. In an attempt to intubate Yasmin, she had vital organs punctured. The cause of death indicated in the autopsy report was not exogenous intoxication, but anemia resulting from traumatic hemorrhage caused by a perforating instrument.

The investigation, launched in 2018, is still physical, went through several delegates and is now under the responsibility of Adriano Nasser, holder of the 3rd Police District.

Asked about the delay in completing the investigations, the delegate justifies that these are technical issues that depend on reports and opinions, among them, the result of the administrative process brought by the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp) against three doctors who acted directly in helping the patient.

In a preliminary analysis of the service, the council pointed out that the professionals may have violated three articles of the Code of Medical Ethics. Among them, “failing to use all available means of diagnosis and treatment, scientifically recognized and within their reach, in favor of the patient” and “causing harm to the patient, by action or omission, characterized as malpractice, recklessness or negligence”.

“In addition to the result of the investigation, I await the return of a rogatory letter, sent to the state of Rio de Janeiro, where one of the doctors moved. The expectation is that he will be heard, but I can complete the investigation if the Civil Police of Rio are unable to locate him or he does not appear to make statements,” Nasser said.

Of the three doctors investigated, only one continues to provide services to the Health Department as he is a public servant with a public examination.

“An error occurred while servicing. And this lack of response prolongs the grief of the mother, who repeatedly asked staff to check Yasmin’s vitals and was ignored. The expectation is that this investigation will be concluded as soon as possible, pointing out the possible responsibilities, which will at least serve as a consolation for Mrs.